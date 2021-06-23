Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds: A New World Blazing Featuring Photography By Sharon Latham

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) A new exhibition presenting an exclusive glimpse at life on the road with Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, featuring images by renowned photographer Sharon Latham has launched.

A New World Blazing is a celebration of one of the world's most successful artists, from behind the scenes to front of stage, capturing the band at their most dynamic, and their most intimate. It is the first ever exhibition to document Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, and features over 40 images by Sharon Latham, all fully endorsed by Noel himself.



Noel: "Down the years I've been lucky enough to work with some of the best photographers in the world and I would put Sharon right up there. At its best a photograph should speak. What are the pictures saying? They are saying: We - NGHFB - have the best job in the world. To work, play, travel and party with these people is an absolute pleasure. I'm so happy that Big Shaz was there to capture these moments."



The exhibition will premiere online initially at www.redhouseoriginals.com with limited edition prints and special deluxe artworks available to view and purchase, many of which are signed by both Sharon and Noel.

Viewers can also enjoy a 360 degree virtual tour of the show, plus an exclusive film narrated by Edith Bowman.



