Parker McCollum To Release 'Gold Chain Cowboy' Album July 30, 2021

Never Loved You At All (Parker McCollum, Corey Crowder, Brian Kelley) New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Parker McCollum releases his major label debut album Gold Chain Cowboy July 30 on MCA Nashville. Parker wrote all of the 10-song project, produced by Jon Randall, including his Platinum-selling No. 1 hit " Pretty Heart " and his latest song on country radio "To Be Loved By You."Straddling Texas and Nashville, Parker has not only written on his own - the staggering Green Day-evoking "Rest of My Life" out today - he shares songwriting credits with Randall, Wade Bowen, Randy Rogers, Randy Montana, Rhett Akins, Miranda Lambert and Songwriters Hall of Famer Tony Lane.Gold Chain Cowboy expands on Parker's outcast drifter ethos set forth on his widely praised Hollywood Gold EP released last fall which became the top-selling debut country EP of 2020. Parker has been named an 'Artist to Watch' by Rolling Stone, Billboard, SiriusXM, CMT, RIAA and more. Rolling Stone calls Parker, "a no-holds-barred, confessional singer-songwriter who excels at relatable tales," while American Songwriter notes, "The Texas native teeters on the edge of next-level superstardom."Gold Chain Cowboy - Track Listing:.Wait Outside (Parker McCollum, Jon Randall, Randy Rogers)Dallas (Featuring Danielle Bradbery) (Parker McCollum, Wade Bowen, Randy Rogers)To Be Loved By You (Parker McCollum, Rhett Akins)Drinkin' (Parker McCollum, Lee Miller)Falling Apart (Parker McCollum, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall, Randy Rogers) Heart Like Mine (Parker McCollum, Tony Lane, Ben West)Why Indiana (Parker McCollum, Erik Dylan, Randy Montana)Rest Of My Life (Parker McCollum)Pretty Heart (Parker McCollum, Randy Montana)Never Loved You At All (Parker McCollum, Corey Crowder, Brian Kelley)



