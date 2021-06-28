Deezer Partners With VIDAA And Hisense To Bring Music To Smart TVs Worldwide

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Deezer and VIDAA are helping TV users in over 150 countries instantly play their favorite tunes from the comfort of the living room. Available from today, Deezer is the only global music streaming service available on VIDAA, one of the biggest TV platforms for brands like Hisense, Toshiba and others.



The new integration lets Deezer Premium, Family and HiFi users easily play songs, playlists, albums or artists through a fresh-look app that's been fully revamped for the optimal music experience on TV. The app will be pre-loaded on all TV launchers. Fans will also be able to instantly access their music through a dedicated Deezer button on Hisense and Loewe TV remote controls from this summer.



Users can access the following features after they have logged in on their TV:

• Listen to over 73 million songs for Premium, 70 million for FLAC quality - No adverts and unlimited skips

• Curated recommendations, smart mixes, and editorial playlists

• Flow, your "personal soundtrack" that knows what you want to hear by using smart data, algorithms and editorial recommendations

• Sing along, karaoke-style, with live lyrics

• New integration is available on over 15 million TVs worldwide

• Dedicated Deezer button added to all remote controls on Hisense TVs from this summer



New Deezer Premium users can also benefit from four months access for just €4 - exclusively to the VIDAA platform. Users simply need to login or sign up via the QR code on their TVs.

"We always want to make sure fans can access their music service from any device. Having a dedicated Deezer button on the remote control means that users only need to tap once to dive into over 70 million tracks. Whether it's a feel good, chill out or a party vibe that you're after, it's now easier than ever through the VIDAA portal" said Franziska Schwarz, VP of Partnerships at Deezer.

"Bringing Deezer to our platform marks a big milestone for us as music is one of our core pillars. Since TV remains a central object in our homes, VIDAA is committed to always providing entertainment for our customers. Our partnership ensures that music fans have access to the best and most personalized content from Deezer. Unlimited music in combination with amazing TV speakers will guarantee countless hours of enjoyment," said Guy Edri, EVP of Business Development at VIDAA USA.



Users can access Deezer on the VIDAA portal from today. This summer, France, Mexico and Canada will begin shipping the Deezer-branded remote controls, with other countries rolling out across the year. The availability of podcasts in the Deezer VIDAA app will also roll out later in the year.



