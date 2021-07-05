Trisha Yearwood's "She's In Love With The Boy" New Acoustic Recording Out Now



It is officially the summer of Trisha Yearwood! New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Trisha Yearwood introduced herself to audiences everywhere and took the first step towards country greatness with the release of her self-titled debut album.In celebration of the record's thirtieth birthday today, the multi-award winning country superstar shares a new acoustic re-recording of her first album's lead single "She's In Love With The Boy!" Looking ahead, it also paves the way for the arrival of the Every Girl: Deluxe album on August 13.Now, Trisha breathes new life into this classic. The stripped-down arrangement draws the spotlight to her powerful delivery and instantly recognizable range. Celebrating a major milestone, she made history when the original "She's In Love With The Boy" vaulted to #1 and cemented her as the first female country artist to have a debut single reach the top of the country charts." She recently spoke to People about the song and more!To herald the Deluxe album's release, she's launching a television takeover. On July 4, she'll perform as part of the CNN special "Fourth Across America" in addition to gracing the stage of NBC's TODAY Show on July 5. Later this month, she'll star in an episode of CMT Campfire Sessions, Thursday July 22. Make sure to tune in!In addition to the re-recording of "She's In Love With The Boy," she included her cover of the A Star Is Born smash "Shallow (the duet with Garth Brooks)" and the soaring piano-laden ballad "I Dare You To Love." Including three unreleased tracks and brand new artwork, she presents the definitive edition of her 2019 chart-topping critically acclaimed fifteenth full-length record, Every Girl.In 2019, Every Girl arrived to widespread tastemaker praise and fan applause. It debuted at #7 on the Top Albums Chart and #5 on the Billboard Top Country Albums Chart, marking her eighth Top 5 debut on the Top Country Albums Chart. Beyond racking up 20 million cumulative streams, it also garnered unanimous critical acclaim. Digital Journal hailed it as "One of the most compelling albums of her career," while CMT attested, "Trisha Yearwood stands as one of country music's finest vocalists." Taste of Country called it "a dynamic return for a country icon," and Rolling Stone put it best, "Yearwood's newest album—Every Girl—proves she's every bit her husband's equal with a voice that's as large as the stadiums he routinely sells out."The songs from her self-titled debut album remain embedded in the fabric of country music. In addition to the runaway success of "She's in Love with the Boy," which captured #1 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs Chart, "Like We Never Had a Broken Heart," "The Woman Before Me," and "That's What I Like About You" also scaled the Top 10. As the album went double-platinum, she made history as "the first female country artist to sell a million copies of her debut album." Not to mention, she took home "Top New Female Vocalist" at the Academy of Country Music and was named "Favorite Country Artist" at the American Music Awards.A critical favorite, The Boot and Taste of Country have both examined its impact in retrospectives. At the time of the record's 1991 release, Entertainment Weekly raved, "Whether tackling bluegrass, country rock, or '50s-style R&B, she sings with deeply imagined experience, making herself one of the most exhilarating - and classiest - of newcomers," and Chicago Tribune lauded it as "probably the most impressive female country debut in Nashville since the Judds."Right now, she's also gearing up to release a new cookbook, Trisha's Kitchen: Easy Comfort Food for Friends and Family, on September 28.It is officially the summer of Trisha Yearwood!



