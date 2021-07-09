Free Game On Epic Games Store: Bridge Constructor The Walking Dead



Epic has announced that they will keep the weekly free game giveaway throughout 2021 - follow us on Twitter, Facebook or Steam to get a reminder when each new free game giveaway launches!



Prepare for the ultimate mashup experience! Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead combines the legendary and challenging puzzle game play of Bridge Constructor with the post-apocalyptic zombie universe of AMC's The Walking Dead.



Join a group of survivors as they fight against hordes of undead walkers and a hostile human community. Build bridges and other constructions through bleak landscapes and ruined structures. Team up with fan-favorite characters like Daryl, Michonne and Eugene, and create safe passage for iconic vehicles from the series.



Use movable level objects, explosives and baits to your advantage as you lure walkers into lethal traps and guide your survivors to safety. Enjoy the physics-based frenzy and ragdoll animations as walkers succumb to the forces of gravity.



Bridge Constructor The Walking Dead has Very Positive reviews and it will be available for free at Epic Games Store until July 15th 2021. It's usual price is $9.99.



HOW TO GET BRIDGE CONSTRUCTOR THE WALKING DEAD FOR FREE: Just head over to Epic Games Store or navigate to the game in their launcher before July 15th 2021, add the game to your cart and checkout.

