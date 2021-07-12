Space Jam: A New Legacy Official Soundtrack Out Now!

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
The Republic Records/Universal Music
and Warner Bros. Pictures
unveil the Space Jam: A New Legacy Official Soundtrack.
As the hottest soundtrack of the year, the 16-track album boasts brand new music and mega-collaborations, including 24kGoldn's "Control The World" [feat. Lil Wayne], Chance the Rapper's "See Me Fly" [feat. John Legend
& Symba], Saweetie's "Hoops
" [feat. Salt-N-Pepa & Kash Doll], Joyner Lucas's "Shoot My Shot," Lil Tecca
& Aminé's "Gametime," Cordae & DUCKWRTH's "Settle The Score" and Dame D.O.L.L.A. x G-Eazy
x P-Lo x White Dave's "About That Time." In addition, it features tracks from Lil Uzi Vert
"Pump Up The Jam," John Legend
"Crowd Go Crazy," Jonas Brothers
"Mercy," BROCKHAMPTON "MVP," Big Freedia "Goin' Looney," Joyner Lucas
"Shoot My Shot," Leon Bridges
"My Guy" and Anthony Ramos "The Best."
Lil Baby
+ Kirk Franklin
paved the way for the soundtrack with the lead single "We Win (Space Jam: A New Legacy)."
"We Win (Space Jam: A New Legacy)" recently soared to #1 on the Billboard Hot Gospel Songs Chart. In addition, it has gathered over 5 million streams and counting. The two recently performed the track for the first time at the BET Awards where they opened up the show with a full choir- see the full performance here!
On its heels, the follow-up single SAINt JHN's "Just For Me" [feat. SZA] posted up almost 9 million streams since its arrival. Audiences also recently heard Lil Uzi Vert's "Pump Up The Jam
" and Cordae & Duckwrth's collaboration "Settle The Score" in the latest trailer for the film.
The mega-anticipated animated/live-action film opens in theatres across the U.S. and on HBO Max on Friday July 16th. The film will be available on HBO Max for 31 days from theatrical release.
The Space Jam: A New Legacy Official Soundtrack
has landed! Blast off with these bangers now!
TRACKLISTING:
1. Lil Baby
& Kirk Franklin
- "We Win (Space Jam: A New Legacy)"
2. 24kGoldn - "Control The World" [feat. Lil Wayne]
3. Chance the Rapper - "See Me Fly" [feat. John Legend
& Symba]
4. Saweetie
- "Hoops
" [feat. Salt-N-Pepa & Kash Doll]
5. Lil Uzi Vert
- "Pump Up The Jam
"
6. SAINt JHN
- "Just For Me" [feat. SZA]
7. John Legend
- "Crowd Go Crazy"
8. Jonas Brothers
- "Mercy
"
9. Lil Tecca
& Aminé - "Gametime"
10. Dame D.O.L.L.A., G-Eazy, P-Lo & White Dave - "About That Time"
11. BROCKHAMPTON - "MVP"
12. Cordae & DUCKWRTH - "Settle The Score"
13. Big Freedia - "Goin' Looney"
14. Joyner Lucas
- "Shoot My Shot"
15. Leon Bridges
- "My Guy"
16. Anthony Ramos - "The Best
"
Welcome to the Jam! Basketball champion and global icon LeBron James
goes on an epic adventure alongside timeless Tune Bugs Bunny with the animated/live-action event "Space Jam: A New Legacy," from director Malcolm D. Lee and an innovative filmmaking team including Ryan Coogler and Maverick
Carter. This transformational journey is a manic mashup of two worlds that reveals just how far some parents will go to connect with their kids. When LeBron and his young son Dom are trapped in a digital space by a rogue A.I., LeBron must get them home safe by leading Bugs, Lola Bunny and the whole gang of notoriously undisciplined Looney Tunes to victory over the A.I.'s digitized champions on the court: a powered-up roster of professional basketball stars as you've never seen them before. It's Tunes versus Goons in the highest-stakes challenge of his life, that will redefine LeBron's bond with his son and shine a light on the power of being yourself. The ready-for-action Tunes destroy convention, supercharge their unique talents and surprise even "King" James
by playing the game their own way.
James
stars alongside Oscar nominee Don Cheadle (the "Avengers" films, "Hotel Rwanda"), Khris Davis ("Judas and the Black
Messiah," TV's "Atlanta"), Sonequa Martin-Green (TV's "The Walking Dead," "Star Trek: Discovery"), newcomer Cedric Joe, Jeff Bergman ("Looney Tunes Cartoons"), Eric Bauza ("Looney Tunes Cartoons"), and Zendaya
(upcoming "Dune," "Malcolm & Marie").
Lee ("Girls Trip," "Night School") directs from a screenplay by Juel Taylor & Tony Rettenmaier & Keenan Coogler & Terence Nance and Jesse Gordon
and Celeste
Ballard, story by Juel Taylor & Tony Rettenmaier & Keenan Coogler & Terence Nance and Terence Nance. Based on "Space Jam," written by Leo Benvenuti & Steve Rudnick and Timothy Harris & Herschel Weingrod. The film's producers are Ryan Coogler, LeBron James, Maverick
Carter and Duncan Henderson, and the executive producers are Sev Ohanian, Zinzi Coogler, Allison
Abbate, Jesse
Ehrman, Jamal Henderson, Spencer Beighley, Justin Lin, Terence Nance and Ivan Reitman.
The director's behind-the-scenes creative team includes director of photography Salvatore Totino ("Spider-Man: Homecoming"), animation producer Troy Nethercott ("Wonder Park"), production designers Kevin
Ishioka ("The Mule"), Akin McKenzie (Netflix's "When They See Us") and Clint Wallace (upcoming "Eternals"), editor Bob Ducsay ("Godzilla: King of the Monsters," "Star Wars Episode VIII - The Last Jedi") and costume designer Melissa Bruning ("Rampage," "War for the Planet of the Apes"). The music is by Kris Bowers ("Greenbook," Netflix's "Bridgerton").
Warner Bros. Pictures
Presents a Proximity/The SpringHill Company Production, a Malcolm D. Lee Film, "Space Jam: A New Legacy." The film will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures. It will be released in theaters nationwide on July 16, 2021 and will be available in the U.S. on HBO Max on the Ad-Free Plan for 31 days from theatrical release.