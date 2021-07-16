Rory Gallagher's 1971 Eponymous Debut Album 50th Anniversary Edition Box Set (1971-2021) Set For Release September 3



Formats: 4CD + 1DVD

Release Date:

Label: UMC/UMe



Also included is a previously unreleased 50-minute DVD of Rory's first-ever solo concert which was filmed in Paris for the "Pop Deux" television show.



The extensive box set package will also contain a 32-page hardback book with many rare and previously unseen photographs from British rock photographer Barrie Wentzell, essays and memorabilia from the album recording including hand-written song lyrics by Rory, and an exclusive limited-edition poster.



The 2CD and 3LP editions of the album will be cut-down versions from the deluxe box set. There will also be a special limited-edition Neon



The box set will also include exclusive liner notes written by his brother and manager Donal Gallagher, his longtime bass guitarist Gerry McAvoy (1970-1991) and photographer Barry Wentzel, plus a full 1971 interview with Rory by journalist Roy Eldridge.



The debut album features some of the most beloved Rory songs such as "



Rory had not played live since his previous band Taste disbanded on October 24, 1970. When Rory's eponymous solo album was released in May 1971, he embarked on a 16-date UK tour that included 10 days touring Ireland and a short jaunt in Switzerland.



Recorded at the legendary Advision Studios in Fitzrovia, London, Rory's eponymous debut album showcases the Irish guitarist as a multi-faceted interpreter of the blues with a cross-section of the blues from acoustic to heavy blues soul. Advision was one of the hottest recording studios in the '60s and '70s, and home of classic albums recorded by The Yardbirds, The Who, The Move, T. Rex,



If ever there was a "musician's musician," then that accolade belongs to Rory Gallagher. Renowned for his blistering live performances and highly respected for his dedication to his craft, he died in 1995, aged just 47.



Rory's timeless reputation has continued to flourish in the years since. Indeed, some of rock's most seminal figures, from



When asked "How does it feel to be the best guitarist in the world," Jimi replied, "I don't know, why don't you go and ask Rory Gallagher." - Jimi Hendrix

"The man who got me back into the blues." - Eric Clapton

"There are a million guys who sound like Stevie Ray Vaughan, but I never heard anybody who could really pull off sounding like Rory Gallagher." - Slash

"As soon as I heard Cradle Rock, I was hooked. I thought, 'This is what I want to be when I grow up'." - Joe Bonamassa

"I really liked Rory, he was fine guitarist and singer and lovely man." - Jimmy Page

"He was just a magician, he's one of the very few people of that time who could make his guitar do anything it seemed. It just seemed to be magic. I remember looking at that battered Stratocaster and thinking "how does that come out of there?" - Brian May

"The man who changed my musical life was Rory Gallagher, I picked up a guitar because of him." - Johnny Marr

"A beautiful man and an amazing guitar player. He was a very sensitive man and a great musician." - The Edge

"An amazing player, very spirited... he had a particular sound using that Stratocaster and he really got it because of the brute force in the way that he played, he just had such a passion about it." - Joe Satriani

"Rory was the one to measure yourself against. He was a real credit to music and pushed it to another level altogether." -



4CD+1DVD



CD1

Laundromat - 50th Anniversary Edition

Just The Smile - 50th Anniversary Edition

I Fall Apart - 50th Anniversary Edition

Wave Myself Goodbye - 50th Anniversary Edition

Hands Up - 50th Anniversary Edition

Sinner Boy - 50th Anniversary Edition

For The Last Time - 50th Anniversary Edition

It's You - 50th Anniversary Edition

I'm Not Surprised - 50th Anniversary Edition

Can't Believe It's True - 50th Anniversary Edition



CD2

Gypsy Woman - Tangerine Studio Session

It Takes Time - Tangerine Studio Session

I Fall Apart - Tangerine Studio Session

Wave Myself Goodbye - Tangerine Studio Session

At The Bottom - Alternate Take 1

At The Bottom - Alternate Take 2

At The Bottom - Alternate Take 3

At The Bottom - Alternate Take 4

Advision Jam

Laundromat - Alternate Take 1

Just The Smile - Alternate Take 1

Just The Smile - Alternate Take 2

I Fall Apart - Alternate Take 1

Wave Myself Goodbye - Alternate Take 1

Wave Myself Goodbye - Alternate Take 2



CD3

Hands Up - Alternate Take 1

Hands Up - Alternate Take 2

Hands Up - Alternate Take 3

Hands Up - Alternate Take 4

Hands Up - Alternate Take 5

Hands Up - Alternate Take 6

Sinner Boy - Alternate Take 1

Sinner Boy - Alternate Take 2

Sinner Boy - Alternate Take 3

For The Last Time - Alternate Take 1

For The Last Time - Alternate Take 2

For The Last Time - Alternate Take 3

It's You - Alternate Take 1

It's You - Alternate Take 2

I'm Not Surprised - Alternate Take 1

I'm Not Surprised - Alternate Take 2

Can't Believe It's True - Alternate Take 1



CD4

For The Last Time - Live On BBC "Sounds Of The Seventies" / 1971*

Laundromat - Live On BBC "Sounds Of The Seventies" / 1971*

It Takes Time - Live On BBC "Sounds Of The Seventies" / 1971*

I Fall Apart - Live On BBC "Sounds Of The Seventies" / 1971*

Hands Up - Live On BBC "John Peel Sunday Concert" / 1971

For The Last Time - Live On BBC "John Peel Sunday Concert" / 1971

In Your Town - Live On BBC "John Peel Sunday Concert" / 1971

Just The Smile - Live On BBC "John Peel Sunday Concert" / 1971

Laundromat - Live On BBC "John Peel Sunday Concert" / 1971

It Takes Time - Live On BBC "John Peel Sunday Concert" / 1971

(*Off-Air Recording)



DVD

Interview

Hands Up

Wave Myself Goodbye

It Takes Time

Sinner Boy

For the Last Time

The Same Thing

I Fall Apart



2CD



CD1

Laundromat - 50th Anniversary Edition

Just The Smile - 50th Anniversary Edition

I Fall Apart - 50th Anniversary Edition

Wave Myself Goodbye - 50th Anniversary Edition

Hands Up - 50th Anniversary Edition

Sinner Boy - 50th Anniversary Edition

For The Last Time - 50th Anniversary Edition

It's You - 50th Anniversary Edition

I'm Not Surprised - 50th Anniversary Edition

Can't Believe It's True - 50th Anniversary Edition



CD2

Gypsy Woman - Tangerine Studio Session

It Takes Time - Tangerine Studio Session

I Fall Apart - Tangerine Studio Session

At The Bottom - Alternate Take 3

At The Bottom - Alternate Take 4

Advision Jam

Laundromat - Alternate Take 1

Just The Smile - Alternate Take 1

Wave Myself Goodbye - Alternate Take 2

Hands Up - Alternate Take 2

Sinner Boy - Alternate Take 3

For The Last Time - Alternate Take 1

It's You - Alternate Take 2

I'm Not Surprised - Alternate Take 1

For The Last Time - Live On BBC "Sounds Of The Seventies" / 1971*

Laundromat - Live On BBC "Sounds Of The Seventies" / 1971*

It Takes Time - Live On BBC "Sounds Of The Seventies" / 1971*

I Fall Apart - Live On BBC "Sounds Of The Seventies" / 1971*

(*Off-Air Recording)



3LP



SIDE A

Laundromat - 50th Anniversary Edition

Just The Smile - 50th Anniversary Edition

I Fall Apart - 50th Anniversary Edition

Wave Myself Goodbye - 50th Anniversary Edition

Hands Up - 50th Anniversary Edition



SIDE B

Sinner Boy - 50th Anniversary Edition

For The Last Time - 50th Anniversary Edition

It's You - 50th Anniversary Edition

I'm Not Surprised - 50th Anniversary Edition

Can't Believe It's True - 50th Anniversary Edition



SIDE C

Gypsy Woman - Tangerine Studio Session

It Takes Time - Tangerine Studio Session

I Fall Apart - Tangerine Studio Session

At The Bottom - Alternate Take 3

At The Bottom - Alternate Take 4

Advision Jam



SIDE D

Laundromat - Alternate Take 1

Just The Smile - Alternate Take 1

Wave Myself Goodbye - Alternate Take 2

Hands Up - Alternate Take 2



SIDE E

Sinner Boy - Alternate Take 3

For The Last Time - Alternate Take 1

It's You - Alternate Take 2

I'm Not Surprised - Alternate Take 1



SIDE F

For The Last Time - Live On BBC "Sounds Of The Seventies" / 1971*

Laundromat - Live On BBC "Sounds Of The Seventies" / 1971*

It Takes Time - Live On BBC "Sounds Of The Seventies" / 1971*

I Fall Apart - Live On BBC "Sounds Of The Seventies" / 1971*

(*Off-Air Recording)



1LP Neon



SIDE A

Hands Up - Live On BBC "John Peel Sunday Concert" / 1971

For The Last Time - Live On BBC "John Peel Sunday Concert" / 1971

In Your Town - Live On BBC "John Peel Sunday Concert" / 1971



SIDE B

Just The Smile - Live On BBC "John Peel Sunday Concert" / 1971

Laundromat - Live On BBC "John Peel Sunday Concert" / 1971

It Takes Time - Live On BBC "John Peel Sunday Concert" / 1971



Deluxe

Laundromat - 50th Anniversary Edition

Just The Smile - 50th Anniversary Edition

I Fall Apart - 50th Anniversary Edition

Wave Myself Goodbye - 50th Anniversary Edition

Hands Up - 50th Anniversary Edition

Sinner Boy - 50th Anniversary Edition

For The Last Time - 50th Anniversary Edition

It's You - 50th Anniversary Edition

I'm Not Surprised - 50th Anniversary Edition

Can't Believe It's True - 50th Anniversary Edition

Gypsy Woman - Tangerine Studio Session

It Takes Time - Tangerine Studio Session

I Fall Apart - Tangerine Studio Session

At The Bottom - Alternate Take 3

At The Bottom - Alternate Take 4

Advision Jam

Laundromat - Alternate Take 1

Just The Smile - Alternate Take 1

Wave Myself Goodbye - Alternate Take 2

Hands Up - Alternate Take 2

Sinner Boy - Alternate Take 3

For The Last Time - Alternate Take 1

It's You - Alternate Take 2. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) To celebrate the 50th Anniversary of Rory Gallagher's eponymous 1971 debut solo album, UMC/UMe is pleased to announce the September 3 release of a five-disc Deluxe Box Set of the album that will include a brand-new mix of the original album, 30 previously unreleased outtakes and alternate takes, a six-song 1971 BBC Radio John Peel Sunday Concert, plus four 1971 BBC Radio Sounds of the Seventies session tracks, all mastered at Abbey Road Studios.Formats: 4CD + 1DVD Deluxe Box Set, 2CD, Limited Edition 3LP, Limited Edition 1LP Neon Orange (transparent) Vinyl, Super Deluxe Digital, Deluxe Digital HD, and Deluxe Digital StandardRelease Date: September 3, 2021Label: UMC/UMeAlso included is a previously unreleased 50-minute DVD of Rory's first-ever solo concert which was filmed in Paris for the "Pop Deux" television show.The extensive box set package will also contain a 32-page hardback book with many rare and previously unseen photographs from British rock photographer Barrie Wentzell, essays and memorabilia from the album recording including hand-written song lyrics by Rory, and an exclusive limited-edition poster.The 2CD and 3LP editions of the album will be cut-down versions from the deluxe box set. There will also be a special limited-edition Neon Orange (transparent) 1LP featuring the John Peel Sunday Concert exclusively available via UMG's online stores uDiscover and Sound of Vinyl.The box set will also include exclusive liner notes written by his brother and manager Donal Gallagher, his longtime bass guitarist Gerry McAvoy (1970-1991) and photographer Barry Wentzel, plus a full 1971 interview with Rory by journalist Roy Eldridge.The debut album features some of the most beloved Rory songs such as " I Fall Apart " (Rory's second most streamed song), " Laundromat " and "Just The Smile." While reviewing numerous tapes during the 2021 mixing sessions, two songs were added to the collection: the previously unreleased "At The Bottom," a track Rory ended up re-recording for his 1975 Against The Grain album, plus "Advision Jam," a rocking instrumental. The recording saw Rory Gallagher on guitar and lead vocals as well as alto sax, harmonica and mandolin, Gerry McAvoy on bass and Wilgar Campbell on drums. Atomic Rooster's Vincent Crane plays piano on two out of the 10 songs on the album "Wave Myself Goodbye" and "I'm Not Surprised."Rory had not played live since his previous band Taste disbanded on October 24, 1970. When Rory's eponymous solo album was released in May 1971, he embarked on a 16-date UK tour that included 10 days touring Ireland and a short jaunt in Switzerland.Recorded at the legendary Advision Studios in Fitzrovia, London, Rory's eponymous debut album showcases the Irish guitarist as a multi-faceted interpreter of the blues with a cross-section of the blues from acoustic to heavy blues soul. Advision was one of the hottest recording studios in the '60s and '70s, and home of classic albums recorded by The Yardbirds, The Who, The Move, T. Rex, David Bowie, Kate Bush, Elton John, Slade, Gentle Giant, Gerry Rafferty, and many more.If ever there was a "musician's musician," then that accolade belongs to Rory Gallagher. Renowned for his blistering live performances and highly respected for his dedication to his craft, he died in 1995, aged just 47.Rory's timeless reputation has continued to flourish in the years since. Indeed, some of rock's most seminal figures, from Jimi Hendrix to Eric Clapton, Joe Satriani to Joe Bonamassa, Queen's Brian May to The Smiths' Johnny Marr, Slash of Guns N' Roses to the Edge of U2, have cited him as an influence. Rory remains a touchstone for all would-be guitar heroes in the 21st Century.When asked "How does it feel to be the best guitarist in the world," Jimi replied, "I don't know, why don't you go and ask Rory Gallagher." - Jimi Hendrix"The man who got me back into the blues." - Eric Clapton"There are a million guys who sound like Stevie Ray Vaughan, but I never heard anybody who could really pull off sounding like Rory Gallagher." - Slash"As soon as I heard Cradle Rock, I was hooked. I thought, 'This is what I want to be when I grow up'." - Joe Bonamassa"I really liked Rory, he was fine guitarist and singer and lovely man." - Jimmy Page"He was just a magician, he's one of the very few people of that time who could make his guitar do anything it seemed. It just seemed to be magic. I remember looking at that battered Stratocaster and thinking "how does that come out of there?" - Brian May"The man who changed my musical life was Rory Gallagher, I picked up a guitar because of him." - Johnny Marr"A beautiful man and an amazing guitar player. He was a very sensitive man and a great musician." - The Edge"An amazing player, very spirited... he had a particular sound using that Stratocaster and he really got it because of the brute force in the way that he played, he just had such a passion about it." - Joe Satriani"Rory was the one to measure yourself against. He was a real credit to music and pushed it to another level altogether." - Peter Frampton4CD+1DVD Deluxe Set / Super Deluxe Digital:CD1Laundromat - 50th Anniversary EditionJust The Smile - 50th Anniversary EditionI Fall Apart - 50th Anniversary EditionWave Myself Goodbye - 50th Anniversary EditionHands Up - 50th Anniversary EditionSinner Boy - 50th Anniversary EditionFor The Last Time - 50th Anniversary EditionIt's You - 50th Anniversary EditionI'm Not Surprised - 50th Anniversary EditionCan't Believe It's True - 50th Anniversary EditionCD2Gypsy Woman - Tangerine Studio SessionIt Takes Time - Tangerine Studio SessionI Fall Apart - Tangerine Studio SessionWave Myself Goodbye - Tangerine Studio SessionAt The Bottom - Alternate Take 1At The Bottom - Alternate Take 2At The Bottom - Alternate Take 3At The Bottom - Alternate Take 4Advision JamLaundromat - Alternate Take 1Just The Smile - Alternate Take 1Just The Smile - Alternate Take 2I Fall Apart - Alternate Take 1Wave Myself Goodbye - Alternate Take 1Wave Myself Goodbye - Alternate Take 2CD3Hands Up - Alternate Take 1Hands Up - Alternate Take 2Hands Up - Alternate Take 3Hands Up - Alternate Take 4Hands Up - Alternate Take 5Hands Up - Alternate Take 6Sinner Boy - Alternate Take 1Sinner Boy - Alternate Take 2Sinner Boy - Alternate Take 3For The Last Time - Alternate Take 1For The Last Time - Alternate Take 2For The Last Time - Alternate Take 3It's You - Alternate Take 1It's You - Alternate Take 2I'm Not Surprised - Alternate Take 1I'm Not Surprised - Alternate Take 2Can't Believe It's True - Alternate Take 1CD4For The Last Time - Live On BBC "Sounds Of The Seventies" / 1971*Laundromat - Live On BBC "Sounds Of The Seventies" / 1971*It Takes Time - Live On BBC "Sounds Of The Seventies" / 1971*I Fall Apart - Live On BBC "Sounds Of The Seventies" / 1971*Hands Up - Live On BBC "John Peel Sunday Concert" / 1971For The Last Time - Live On BBC "John Peel Sunday Concert" / 1971In Your Town - Live On BBC "John Peel Sunday Concert" / 1971Just The Smile - Live On BBC "John Peel Sunday Concert" / 1971Laundromat - Live On BBC "John Peel Sunday Concert" / 1971It Takes Time - Live On BBC "John Peel Sunday Concert" / 1971(*Off-Air Recording)DVDInterviewHands UpWave Myself GoodbyeIt Takes TimeSinner BoyFor the Last TimeThe Same ThingI Fall Apart2CDCD1Laundromat - 50th Anniversary EditionJust The Smile - 50th Anniversary EditionI Fall Apart - 50th Anniversary EditionWave Myself Goodbye - 50th Anniversary EditionHands Up - 50th Anniversary EditionSinner Boy - 50th Anniversary EditionFor The Last Time - 50th Anniversary EditionIt's You - 50th Anniversary EditionI'm Not Surprised - 50th Anniversary EditionCan't Believe It's True - 50th Anniversary EditionCD2Gypsy Woman - Tangerine Studio SessionIt Takes Time - Tangerine Studio SessionI Fall Apart - Tangerine Studio SessionAt The Bottom - Alternate Take 3At The Bottom - Alternate Take 4Advision JamLaundromat - Alternate Take 1Just The Smile - Alternate Take 1Wave Myself Goodbye - Alternate Take 2Hands Up - Alternate Take 2Sinner Boy - Alternate Take 3For The Last Time - Alternate Take 1It's You - Alternate Take 2I'm Not Surprised - Alternate Take 1For The Last Time - Live On BBC "Sounds Of The Seventies" / 1971*Laundromat - Live On BBC "Sounds Of The Seventies" / 1971*It Takes Time - Live On BBC "Sounds Of The Seventies" / 1971*I Fall Apart - Live On BBC "Sounds Of The Seventies" / 1971*(*Off-Air Recording)3LPSIDE ALaundromat - 50th Anniversary EditionJust The Smile - 50th Anniversary EditionI Fall Apart - 50th Anniversary EditionWave Myself Goodbye - 50th Anniversary EditionHands Up - 50th Anniversary EditionSIDE BSinner Boy - 50th Anniversary EditionFor The Last Time - 50th Anniversary EditionIt's You - 50th Anniversary EditionI'm Not Surprised - 50th Anniversary EditionCan't Believe It's True - 50th Anniversary EditionSIDE CGypsy Woman - Tangerine Studio SessionIt Takes Time - Tangerine Studio SessionI Fall Apart - Tangerine Studio SessionAt The Bottom - Alternate Take 3At The Bottom - Alternate Take 4Advision JamSIDE DLaundromat - Alternate Take 1Just The Smile - Alternate Take 1Wave Myself Goodbye - Alternate Take 2Hands Up - Alternate Take 2SIDE ESinner Boy - Alternate Take 3For The Last Time - Alternate Take 1It's You - Alternate Take 2I'm Not Surprised - Alternate Take 1SIDE FFor The Last Time - Live On BBC "Sounds Of The Seventies" / 1971*Laundromat - Live On BBC "Sounds Of The Seventies" / 1971*It Takes Time - Live On BBC "Sounds Of The Seventies" / 1971*I Fall Apart - Live On BBC "Sounds Of The Seventies" / 1971*(*Off-Air Recording)1LP Neon Orange (transparent) Vinyl - John Peel Sunday Concert 28/08/1971SIDE AHands Up - Live On BBC "John Peel Sunday Concert" / 1971For The Last Time - Live On BBC "John Peel Sunday Concert" / 1971In Your Town - Live On BBC "John Peel Sunday Concert" / 1971SIDE BJust The Smile - Live On BBC "John Peel Sunday Concert" / 1971Laundromat - Live On BBC "John Peel Sunday Concert" / 1971It Takes Time - Live On BBC "John Peel Sunday Concert" / 1971 Digital HD / Deluxe Digital Standard:Laundromat - 50th Anniversary EditionJust The Smile - 50th Anniversary EditionI Fall Apart - 50th Anniversary EditionWave Myself Goodbye - 50th Anniversary EditionHands Up - 50th Anniversary EditionSinner Boy - 50th Anniversary EditionFor The Last Time - 50th Anniversary EditionIt's You - 50th Anniversary EditionI'm Not Surprised - 50th Anniversary EditionCan't Believe It's True - 50th Anniversary EditionGypsy Woman - Tangerine Studio SessionIt Takes Time - Tangerine Studio SessionI Fall Apart - Tangerine Studio SessionAt The Bottom - Alternate Take 3At The Bottom - Alternate Take 4Advision JamLaundromat - Alternate Take 1Just The Smile - Alternate Take 1Wave Myself Goodbye - Alternate Take 2Hands Up - Alternate Take 2Sinner Boy - Alternate Take 3For The Last Time - Alternate Take 1It's You - Alternate Take 2.



