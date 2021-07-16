Mazatlan Jazz Festival 2021 Announces New Additions To Its Already Star-Studded Lineup





The MJF is scheduled for October 8-11, 2021, at the beautiful and secluded Pueblo Bonito Emerald Bay Resort & Spa, located in Mazatlán, Mexico. The Pueblo Bonito Emerald Bay Resort & Spa, named the 'Top Resort in Mazatlán' by Conde Nast Traveler, offers luxury junior and master suites, upscale visitor accommodations, multiple swimming pools with swim up bars, an outdoor hot tub over-looking the ocean and a private secluded beach. The beautiful 20-acre setting is a natural habitat for wildlife, including swans, flamingos and peacocks that meander amid the 150-year-old mangroves. The announcement of this fabulous event is creating a trending buzz with eager travelers and Jazz enthusiasts that this luxury vacation/Jazz festival are the get-away they've been waiting on all year! New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Promoters of the Mazatlán Jazz Festival (MJF) Founder, Harold Becks, Esq., and Executive Producer, Taunya Hendricks announce two new additions to their much-anticipated Mexican Riviera Festival. Already included in their all-star lineup are chart-topping Smooth Jazz artists and entertainers Euge Groove, Peter White, Jackiem Joyner, Marion Meadows, Johnny Britt, DW3, Don Bell, and La Falsa Orquesta Cubana (Afro-Cuban Jazz). The two new additions are famed Saxophonist, Eric Darius and acclaimed Singer, Rebecca Jade.As the summer festivals kick off, the inclusion of these two talented artists has boosted excitement for the 'The Most Sophisticated Jazz Experience of the Year'. The Music Festival, paired with fully customizable traveling accommodations features an all-inclusive beach front resort, free round trip flights on a private chartered jet (seating is limited), and a wide selection of VIP upgrades. The Mazatlán Jazz Festival is truly owning up to its title.The MJF is scheduled for October 8-11, 2021, at the beautiful and secluded Pueblo Bonito Emerald Bay Resort & Spa, located in Mazatlán, Mexico. The Pueblo Bonito Emerald Bay Resort & Spa, named the 'Top Resort in Mazatlán' by Conde Nast Traveler, offers luxury junior and master suites, upscale visitor accommodations, multiple swimming pools with swim up bars, an outdoor hot tub over-looking the ocean and a private secluded beach. The beautiful 20-acre setting is a natural habitat for wildlife, including swans, flamingos and peacocks that meander amid the 150-year-old mangroves. The announcement of this fabulous event is creating a trending buzz with eager travelers and Jazz enthusiasts that this luxury vacation/Jazz festival are the get-away they've been waiting on all year!



