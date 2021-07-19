Dead Can Dance's Lisa Gerrard And Jules Maxwell Present 'Orion (The Weary Huntsman)' Single



Released by Atlantic Curve. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Dead Can Dance frontwoman Lisa Gerrard and DCD member Jules Maxwell open a new audio-visual chapter in the 'Burn' album experience by revealing 'Orion (The Weary Huntsman)' with its breathtaking build from start to finish."Orion's journey is long and at times heartbreaking," says Lisa Gerrard.The accompanying video was created by David Daniels, who has created motion graphic design, art direction and projections for two Bryan Adams world tours, Led Zeppelin o2 concert, Roger Waters The Wall, Berlin, in addition to animated films showcased at Paris' Pompidou Centre, the Museo Nacional Centro de Arte, Reina Sofia, Madrid and film festivals around the world."This video is composed of hundreds of photos from personal archive, overlaid and digitally treated, then overlaid again and again in an attempt to create an active painting, that moves from black and white to colour. A walk as such through a forest," says David Daniels."I could always hear how this track could evolve in a huge way sonically, and I was allowed the freedom to explore that. Lisa and Jules created a stunning, almost lullaby-type song, and we aimed to maintain that innocent beauty while also expanding the track sonically," says James Chapman (MAPS), who produced the 'Burn' LP, out now via Atlantic Curve, a London-based label that is part of the Schubert Music Europe.This video follows the recently released singles 'Heleali (The Sea Will Rise)' and 'Aldavyeem (A Time To Dance)'. The entire album is euphoric and compelling; more inventive than what they had worked on separately in the past. From gentle beginnings, each track builds and intensifies, creating a hypnotic experience to listen to from start to finish.'Burn' took root over seven years ago, when Lisa met Irish theatre composer Jules Maxwell and they began working together for the first time. Gerrard and Maxwell later began writing songs for their earlier collaboration for 'The Mystery Of The Bulgarian Voices (Le Mystère des Voix Bulgares)'.Quickly sold out as a Non-Fungible Token (NFT) via the eco-friendly platform Hic Et Nunc, the 'Burn' LP is out now on vinyl, CD and digitally, available everywhere, including Apple Music, Spotify and at https://orcd.co/lisajulesburn.Composed by Lisa Gerrard, Jules Maxwell and James ChapmanProduced by James ChapmanPublished by Schubert Music Publishing Ltd/ Air Edel Associates LtdMastered by Simon Gibson at Abbey Road Studios, London'Aldavyeem (A Time To Dance)' video directed by David DanielsReleased by Atlantic Curve.



