New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Israeli dj and producer Avishag gets on the Italian label Drum Tunnel Records, to take part into the VA "Tunnelism 07".



She put together an hard punding groove, tasty percussive sounds and a wobbling bassline to create a solid Techno Jam titled "Silent Running", a track that will be a powerful weapon to carry on in your bag, that will not fail in catching the dancers with its dark and envelopping atmosphere.



Out now, don't miss it!



https://soundcloud.com/avishag-zajonc

https://www.facebook.com/avishag.zajonc



