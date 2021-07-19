|Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
How To Have A Cool Weekend?
Hot Songs Around The World
Levitating
Dua Lipa
535 entries in 24 charts
Good 4 U
Olivia Rodrigo
186 entries in 24 charts
Kiss Me More
Doja Cat & SZA
225 entries in 23 charts
Save Your Tears
Weeknd
587 entries in 30 charts
Peaches
Justin Bieber, Daniel Caesar & Giveon
349 entries in 29 charts
Cover Me In Sunshine
P!nk & Willow Sage Hart
191 entries in 13 charts
Wellerman (Sea Shanty)
Nathan Evans, 220 KID & Billen Ted
275 entries in 16 charts
Montero (Call Me By Your Name)
Lil Nas X
366 entries in 27 charts
Leave The Door Open
Silk Sonic, Bruno Mars & Paak
228 entries in 19 charts
Beggin'
Maneskin
95 entries in 23 charts
Astronaut In The Ocean
Masked Wolf
337 entries in 24 charts
Friday
Riton, Nightcrawlers, Mufasa & Hypeman
351 entries in 22 charts
Memories
Maroon 5
607 entries in 29 charts
Drivers License
Olivia Rodrigo
443 entries in 27 charts
