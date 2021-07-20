Top 5 Best Rap Albums Of The Last 20 Years

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Listening to music is something we do unconsciously and for some people, music is a necessity no matter what they're doing. For example, many gambling fans enjoy listening to their favorite music while they are visiting the best Australian casino with great welcome offers. Others like to listen to it while they cook or clean or even work. And for some people the best genre of music of all time is rap.

Rap music is all about criticizing the system and pointing out all the flaws of the society in which the artists are living.

Forest Hill Drive

J Cole's album "Forest Hill Drive" will leave you speechless. This album brought us many memorable hits like:

Love Yourz

January 28th

Fire Squad

Ever since his album "The Come Up" was launched, J Cole had been considered as one of the best rappers of all time. The fact that J Cole is a king of lyrics was later only confirmed with "The Warm Up" and "Friday Night Lights".

Jay Z's album "4:44" was released in 2017. The songs on this album deal with personal relationships, financial issues, love, and maturing.

Life is Good

The success he had in the 90s is proof that Nas is still one of the best living rappers of our age. Ever since this artist established himself as one of the top names in the rapping world, he has never disappointed his fans. His album "Life is Good '' was launched after 4 years of different events that happened in the artist's private life. So there were a lot of things that he wanted to open up about, and there's no better way to do it than through top-notch rap songs.

DAMN

Kendrick Lamar's album "DAMN" is a must in the rapping world, and it has been mentioned on several occasions as the best rap album of the decade by the NY Times . Generally, people love writing about Lamar, simply because he's one of the most hard=working rappers in the music industry. Only in the past decade has he released 4 different albums, and the fans couldn't decide which one is their favorite. However, "DAMN" took the crown just because every song in it was simply perfect.

My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy

The fact that Kanye West is being dragged all over different tabloids, doesn't mean that the music he makes is worthless. On the contrary. Kanye West still remains one of the most talented rappers in the world, and his album "My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy" is a true homage to his uniqueness and talent. Moreover, many superstars joined him on this album like Jay Z, John Legend, Rick Ross, and others, and together they made one of the best rap albums of the past two decades.