Conveniently located 67 miles west of Denver in the Rocky Mountains. The Winter Park Area is trademarked as "Winter Park, Colorado Unfiltered." Visit playwinterpark.com. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Blues From The Top is Back! Grand County Blues Society presents the 18th Annual Blues From The Top "Day Of Blues 2021" on Saturday, August 14, featuring a star-studded lineup of Sugaray Rayford, Eric Gales, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Ruthie Foster, and A.J. Fullerton.Rendezvous Event Center, Hideaway Park, 78821 US Highway 40, Winter Park. Gates open 10am. Show lasts from 11am-7pm. Tickets: $55.-$65. (Advance General Admission); $65. (Day of Show); $75. (VIP Experience). For the best price, buy tickets early. Info: (970) 531-2549 or visit https://grandblues.org/bluesfromthetop/.After 2019's record attendance and top talent lineup, Blues From The Top Music Festival doesn't plan to slow down. This weekend festival has earned the reputation for showcasing some of the best national talent in the business.Rendezvous Event Center at Hideaway Park, the home of Blues From The Top, is centrally located in Downtown Winter Park, CO, making BFTT a truly one-of-a-kind event with amazing views of the Continental Divide. The Festival has grown exponentially since its conception in 2003, and has evolved into a true Blues and Roots music event, providing a welcoming atmosphere for people from every walk of life. BFFT's producers, along with our volunteers and ski-town community, create a utopia of great music and a great vibe for festival attendees. #Elev #ElevateYourBlues #BFTT. Please visit our official website at bluesfromthetop.org.Make it a Stay-cation...come up Thursday, August 12 by 6pm for a special FREE concert at the Rendezvous Event Center in Hideaway Park. Music continues nightly throughout town over the weekend.The Grand County Blues Society non-profit (501c3) was created in 2002 to enhance the cultural existence of Grand County residents and to be a beacon for our friends and visitors that love escaping to the shadow of the Continental Divide. For well over a decade, the GCBS has produced eighteen Blues Festivals, over two-hundred and sixty five individual blues concerts, and has continued it's support of our primary programs.Conveniently located 67 miles west of Denver in the Rocky Mountains. The Winter Park Area is trademarked as "Winter Park, Colorado Unfiltered." Visit playwinterpark.com.



