Ariana Grande Releases Final Part Of VEVO Live Series 'positions'

Vevo is available on YouTube, Samsung, Samsung TV Plus, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Echo Show, PlutoTV, Apple TV, Roku, Comcast (Xfinity X1 and Xfinity Flex), VIZIO, Sky (NowTV and SkyQ), Foxxum, XITE, NetRange, Redbox, T-Mobile Play, Virgin Media, Xumo, Telstra and Vewd. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Vevo, the world's leading music video network, announces the release of Ariana Grande's Official Live Performance of "positions" from her album Positions. Vevo's Official Live Performances are the result of close creative collaboration with artists and their teams, resulting in a series of very special exclusive performances. "positions" follows Ariana's previous Vevo Official Live Performances of "pov," "safety net (feat. Ty Dolla $ign,)" "my hair," " 34+35 " and "off the table (feat. The Weeknd)"."We are so excited to release these exclusive video performances to Ariana's fans" says JP Evangelista, SVP, Content, Programming & Marketing. "We've loved Ariana's music for years, and it's been such a privilege to watch her artistry grow and evolve. An immensely creative and collaborative artist is key to these visually stunning performances and Ariana embodies that - her efforts translated beautifully onscreen. We look forward to seeing her continue to blossom and hope everyone enjoys watching these."Ariana's Official Live Performances are rooted in the concept of duality, with the superstar serenading viewers under a single spotlight and purple tint while walking through a field of flowers. Vevo has previously worked with Ariana Grande in 2013 and 2016 for her "Vevo Presents" performances of "Dangerous Woman," "Be Alright," "Leave Me Lonely," "Greedy" and "Into You." Ariana was one of Vevo's Top 10 Worldwide Most Watched Artists of 2020 and shattered the Vevo 24 Hour View Count Record in 2018 with her video for "thank u, next" with a staggering 50 million views.Keep up with exclusive content from artists all over the world on YouTube.com/Vevo.Vevo is the world's leading music video network, connecting an ever-growing global audience to high quality music video content for more than a decade. Founded by Universal Music Group and Sony Music Entertainment in 2009, Vevo offers fans worldwide a vast array of premium content to choose from, showcasing official music videos alongside a constantly developing lineup of live performances and innovative original programming. From top superstars to rising new talents, Vevo brings incomparable cross-promotional support to artists across the musical spectrum, at every stage of their careers.Vevo has consistently evolved over the past decade to lead within today's ever-changing media landscape, embracing partnerships with a number of leading distribution platforms to deliver extraordinary content within ad-supported environments. With more than 26B views across television, desktop and mobile devices each month, Vevo brings music videos to the world - when, where, and how fans want them.Vevo is available on YouTube, Samsung, Samsung TV Plus, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Echo Show, PlutoTV, Apple TV, Roku, Comcast (Xfinity X1 and Xfinity Flex), VIZIO, Sky (NowTV and SkyQ), Foxxum, XITE, NetRange, Redbox, T-Mobile Play, Virgin Media, Xumo, Telstra and Vewd.



