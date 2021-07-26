OneRepublic Releases "Run (With Mariah Angeliq) Latin Version" Out Today

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Today, GRAMMY nominated OneRepublic
released the Latin version of their latest track, "Run," with Mariah Angeliq. The original version of "Run" was released at the beginning of May and will appear on the group's forthcoming album, Human, which will be released on August 27th. Pre-order it here! Previously released singles from Human, which combined have 2.5 billion global streams, include "Somebody To Love
", "Wanted
", "Didn't I
", "Better Days
" and "Rescue Me
", which has been certified RIAA Gold.
Grammy nominated OneRepublic, is comprised of singer/songwriter and lead vocalist Ryan Tedder, guitarists Zach Filkins and Drew Brown, bassist and cellist Brent Kutzle, and drummer Eddie Fisher. The band released their debut set Dreaming Out Loud in 2007. The release included the multi-platinum-selling smash single "Apologize," which shattered digital sales and airplay records worldwide and received a Grammy Award nomination. The band's sophomore album, 2009's Waking Up, produced the hit singles "All the Right Moves," "Secrets
" and "Good Life."
The certified-platinum album Native followed in 2013, featuring the No.1 hit and 33 million plus-selling single "Counting Stars," along with a worldwide tour. OneRepublic
released Oh My My, their fourth full-length album in 2016.
During the spring of 2019, the band released "Start Again ft. Logic," a song featured on the soundtrack for the Netflix drama 13 Reasons Why and "Connection
" which was part of FCA's Summer of Jeep campaign.
Most recently, OneRepublic
released "Run" off their upcoming album, Human. In 2020, the group released "Lose Somebody
" with Kygo and "Wild Life
", which appeared in Disney+'s original movie, Clouds.
