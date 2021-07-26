Jeremy Zucker Releases New Single "Honest"



As acoustic guitar strums alongside singsongy percussion, Jeremy laments a relationship on the brink. His voice rings out on the observation, "I was so sentimental, And you came for my head, We were both on the brink, I was holding my breath," before finally pleading, "Just be honest with me babe." The song's organic instrumentation matches Jeremy's open-hearted delivery and illuminates yet another side of his songwriting and artistry, as he continues to evolve with no shortage of emotion or intuition.



Jeremy says, "'HONEST' is one of my favorite songs i've ever written thus far, and i'm so excited to finally share it with everyone. it's about someone i used to date who turned out to be a pathological liar. the realization that i was being lied to and manipulated by someone i sincerely trusted hit me like a brick wall."



"HONEST" arrives hot on the heels of Jeremy's recent announcement of his Fall 2021 "MORE NOISE !!!!" North American Tour. The tour kicks off on October 19th in Portland, OR and runs through the end of November, making stops at Los Angeles' The Novo on October 27th, New York's Terminal 5 on November 18th, and more—see the full list of tour dates below. Tickets are on sale now at www.jeremyzuckermusic.com/. Last month, Jeremy released his summertime anthem "18," which was co-written and co-produced with friends and fellow artists, Quinn XCII and ayokay, and praised by Billboard, Ones To Watch, Variance Magazine, and more.



Earlier this year, Jeremy teamed up once again with



JEREMY ZUCKER TOUR DATES:

10/19 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theatre

10/20 - Seattle, WA - Showbox At The Market

10/22 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom

10/23 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

10/27 - Los Angeles, CA - The Novo

10/29 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

10/30 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

11/1 - Denver, CO - Summit

11/3 - Dallas, TX - The HiFi

11/4 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

11/6 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse

11/7 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl

11/8 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues

11/10 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

11/12 - Detroit, MI - Saint Andrew's Hall

11/13 - Toronto, ON - The Danforth

11/16 -

11/18 - New York, NY - Terminal 5

11/21 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts

11/22 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club



Jeremy released his critically acclaimed debut album, love is not dying, last year. It's that intimate, detailed, personal, and meaningful. This approach has cemented the New Jersey-born singer, songwriter, and producer as a quietly impactful voice for Gen Z—and beyond. Since emerging in 2015, he has amassed a staggering 5.3 billion global streams and sold 3 million albums. His catalog consists of definitive anthems, such as the Gold-Certified records "talk is overrated" feat. blackbear and "all the kids are depressed" and Platinum-Certified records "you were good to me" with Chelsea Cutler and the breakout "comethru," which The FADER hailed as "the intoxicating crush anthem that's become his calling card." He has teamed up with likeminded visionary Chelsea Cutler for the collaborative EPs—brent [2019] and brent ii [2021]. His full-length debut, love is not dying, bowed in the Top 25 of the Billboard Top Album Sales Chart and garnered widespread praise. office magazine raved, "the 13-track album reiterates Zucker's penchant for honest reflections through sincere lyricism," while Wonderland won't blame you for "deciding to stan immediately." Not to mention, he's received further acclaim from The New York Times, Rolling Stone, Billboard, PAPER Magazine, and more. In 2021, he's set to release his anxiously awaited second full-length album, introduced by the soundtrack-worthy single "18."



