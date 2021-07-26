Jessie J & Billy Porter Release "I Want Love (Twocolors Remix)"





"



"The post-pandemic dance-track boom is real, and it's rarely sounded as massive as on

"At long last, vocal powerhouse

"… euphoric tune…" - Uproxx

"Jessie J's 'I Want Love' Is A Candidate for Big Gay Song of the Summer" - Towleroad. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) GRAMMY Award-nominated multi-platinum pop superstar JESSIE J joins forces with GRAMMY, Emmy, and Tony Award-winning BILLY PORTER to release "I Want Love (twocolors Remix)" via LAVA/Republic Records/Universal Music. I Want Love " sets the stage for Jessie J's anxiously awaited fifth full-length album, coming later this year, co-written with and executive produced by GRAMMY Award-winning mega-producer Ryan Tedder[Beyoncé, Adele]."The post-pandemic dance-track boom is real, and it's rarely sounded as massive as on Jessie J's return single "I Want Love." - MTV"At long last, vocal powerhouse Jessie J returns" - Billboard"… euphoric tune…" - Uproxx"Jessie J's 'I Want Love' Is A Candidate for Big Gay Song of the Summer" - Towleroad.



