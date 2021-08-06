Ireland's Indie Stalwarts Emperor Of Ice Cream Present 'Weather Vane' Single





Cover artwork by Edward Butt New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Ireland's Emperor of Ice Cream has announced their new 'Weather Vane' single, set for release on August 24 via FIFA Records. Mixed and produced by Graham Finn, this single was mastered by Tom Volpicelli (The Who, Iggy Pop, The Alarm, Pat Benatar, The Bloodhound Gang) at The Mastering House in New Jersey.At the same time, they present an audio-visual taster of the B-side 'High Rise Low Rise', a song about growing up amongst friends, who are viewed as misfits, oddballs and freaks. Nevertheless, the ideas and dreams that flow between these strange kids will change them all and the world around them, forever. The accompanying video was written and directed by Veronica Terreblanche and reimagined by John Haggis with the director's permission. Almost 30 years after forming, they finally released their debut album 'No Sound Ever Dies' via FIFA Records. Now based in Cork, Waterford, New York and Amsterdam respectively, Edward Butt (bass), John 'Haggis' Hegarty (vocals), Graham Finn (guitars) and Colum Young (drums) decided to put out their debut album that Sony Records had shelved 25 years ago after signing the band - only better.Returning with the new single 'Weather Vane', the band captures the zeitgeist of this isolationist day in age, where social relations can be somewhat strained. Moods, motives and expectations can sometimes make us feel like we are caught up in a tornado of emotions when a relationship hits a rocky patch. This song is about the hope that remains even when things are falling apart.Offering driving rhythms and thumping basslines, the band lays the foundations for raw and melodic guitars, topped by elegant, lush vocals and harmonies. A natural direction for the band, they bring in a fresher and raw sound, letting the parts speak for themselves rather than enveloping them with pedals and tricks.Since re-emerging on the scene in May 2020, Emperor of Ice Cream have embarked on a chapter few anticipated would be written. Their debut record's first anniversary is marked by a second pressing on vinyl and CD. Entering the official Irish album charts at number 35, the LP topped the independent charts and was among the top 20 best-selling Irish releases of 2020."It's a strange task, to make music with people you haven't been in the same room as for over two decades, but the challenge was a welcome one. Overseen by Graham from his New York abode, the drums were beautifully recorded in Amsterdam at IJland Studios by Remko Schouten, who has previously worked with Pavement, Stephen Malkamus & The Jicks and Devendra Bernhardt," says John Haggis."Assembling parts from home studios in Cork and Waterford, the final touches, edits and mixes were completed in NY. It's an unusual way of doing things, but with the year that world has experienced collectively, not an uncommon one these days, unfortunately.Garnering a new legion of supporters around the globe, renewed demand for the band's back catalogue resulted in the release of a compilation album of their three early Sony-backed EPs ('Overflow', 'William' and 'Know Me'), having sold out in the pre-digital 90's. Reaching number 21 in the official album charts, the album also rose to number 3 in the independent charts. While the limited-edition physical copies were sold out on release day, it is still available as a digital download.On August 24, the 'Weather Vane' single will be released digitally on Spotify, Apple Music, Bandcamp and other platforms. In the meantime, the second pressing of 'No Sound Ever Dies' LP is available for pre-order on white vinyl, CD, cassette and digital download, shipping out August 27, the day before its first birthday.CREDITSWritten and performed by Emperor of Ice CreamRecorded by Emperor of Ice CreamMixed and produced by Graham FinnMastered by Tom Volpicelli at the Mastering House, New JerseyCover artwork by Edward Butt



