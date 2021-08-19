Roger Taylor Ft. KT Tunstall - 'We're All Just Trying To Get By' Video Premiere Today!





New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Queen drummer is gearing up to release a brand new record of his very own. Roger's latest solo album is called Outsider and now he's announced one of his new singles called We're All Just Trying To Get By. Roger teased footage from the upcoming music video featuring KT Tunstall who duets on the track with him.The 72-year-old has since revealed the song's world premiere will be on Thursday, August 19th at 12pm BST.While the Outsider album is released on October 1, coinciding with the Queen drummer's UK tour.Exclusive World Video Premiere of Roger Taylor featuring KT Tunstall 'We're All Just Trying To Get By'!This Thursday, 19th August 4AM PST / 12PM BSTSubscribe here @ www.youtube.com/RogerTaylorSolo Roger Taylor - OUTSIDER - Released October 1, 2021 - Available to pre-order now @ https://RogerTaylor.lnk.to/Outsider



