The Killers Secure 7th No 1 Album On Official UK Albums Chart With "Pressure Machine"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
The Killers
earn critical acclaim and explode onto charts worldwide with their studio album, PRESSURE MACHINE, landing their 7th consecutive #1 album on the UK album chart (and Brandon
Flowers' 9th #1 in the UK overall including his two solo albums). In addition it's the band's 7th consecutive Top 10 album in the U.S.
Pressure Machine via Island Records/Universal Music, follows last year's critically-acclaimed Imploding The Mirage, which gave the band a record-breaking sixth consecutive UK #1. Like its predecessor, the album was co-produced by the band, Shawn Everett, and Jonathan Rado (of Foxygen).
When the promotional run and worldwide tour for Imploding the Mirage was shut down in 2020 by the pandemic, "everything came to this grinding halt," Brandon
said. "And it was the first time in a long time for me that I was faced with silence. And out of that silence this record began to bloom, full of songs that would have otherwise been too quiet and drowned out by the noise of typical Killers
records." Pressure Machine has now cast a view into the everyday realities of a small American town with a stark, tough beauty, as it became the Killers' most restrained and resonant album yet.
PRESSURE MACHINE arrives as the Killers
make plans to head back out on the road across the U.S. and Canada next year, to celebrate their new album and Imploding the Mirage, along with their much-loved catalogue of global hits. The 7-week, 29-city tour opens August 19, 2022, at Rogers Arena
in Vancouver, and will wrap up at Little Caesars Arena
in Detroit
on October 8th. (Please see tour dates below.)
The Killers
have sold nearly 30 million albums since the release of Hot Fuss, their 2004 debut on Island Records, and have headlined sold-out stadiums and festivals in more than 50 countries on six continents.
PRAISE FOR PRESSURE MACHINE
THE DAILY TELEGRAPH - ★★★★★
THE DAILY MAIL - ★★★★★
THE SUN - ★★★★★
THE GUARDIAN - ★★★★
THE TIMES - ★★★★
NME - ★★★★
DAILY STAR - ★★★★
THE LINE OF BEST FIT - (9/10)
THE KILLERS NORTH AMERICAN TOUR 2022
Fri August 19, 2022 Vancouver BC Rogers Arena
Sat August 20, 2022 Seattle WA Climate Pledge Arena
Sun August 21, 2022 Portland OR Moda Center
Tues August 23, 2022 San Francisco CA Chase Center
Wed August 24, 2022 San Diego
CA Pechanga Arena
Fri August 26, 2022 Las Vegas
NV T-Mobile Arena
Sat August 27, 2022 Los Angeles CA Banc of California Stadium
Tues August 30, 2022 Salt Lake City UT Vivint Arena
Wed August 31, 2022 Denver CO Ball Arena
Thurs September
8, 2022 Houston
TX Toyota Center
Fri September
9, 2022 Austin TX Moody Center
Sat September
10, 2022 Fort Worth TX Dickies Arena
Tues September
13, 2022 Miami FL FTX Arena
Wed September
14, 2022 Orlando FL Amway Center
Fri September
16, 2022 Atlanta GA State
Farm Arena
Sat September
17, 2022 Nashville TN Bridgestone Arena
Sun September
18, 2022 St. Louis MO Chaifetz Arena
Tues September
20, 2022 St. Paul MN Xcel Energy
Center
Wed September
21, 2022 Chicago
IL United Center
Fri September
23, 2022 Toronto ON Scotiabank Arena
Sat September
24, 2022 Montreal QC Bell Centre
Sun September
25, 2022 Verona
NY Turning Stone Event Center
Thurs September
29, 2022 Washington DC Capital One Arena
Fri September
30, 2022 New York NY Madison Square
Garden
Sat October 1, 2022 New York NY Madison Square
Garden
Mon October 3, 2022 Boston
MA TD Garden
Tues October 4, 2022 University Park PA Bryce Jordan Center
Thurs October 6, 2022 Pittsburgh PA Petersen Events Center
Fri October 7, 2022 Cleveland OH Wolstein Center
Sat October 8, 2022 Detroit
MI Little Caesars
Arena.