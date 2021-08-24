The Killers Secure 7th No 1 Album On Official UK Albums Chart With "Pressure Machine"





Pressure Machine via Island Records/Universal Music, follows last year's critically-acclaimed Imploding The Mirage, which gave the band a record-breaking sixth consecutive UK #1. Like its predecessor, the album was co-produced by the band, Shawn Everett, and Jonathan Rado (of Foxygen).



When the promotional run and worldwide tour for Imploding the Mirage was shut down in 2020 by the pandemic, "everything came to this grinding halt,"



PRESSURE MACHINE arrives as the Caesars



The



PRAISE FOR PRESSURE MACHINE

THE DAILY TELEGRAPH - ★★★★★

THE DAILY MAIL - ★★★★★

THE SUN - ★★★★★

THE GUARDIAN - ★★★★

THE TIMES - ★★★★

NME - ★★★★

DAILY STAR - ★★★★

THE LINE OF BEST FIT - (9/10)



THE KILLERS NORTH AMERICAN TOUR 2022

Fri August 19, 2022 Vancouver BC Rogers Arena

Sat August 20, 2022 Seattle WA Climate Pledge Arena

Sun August 21, 2022 Portland OR Moda Center

Tues August 23, 2022 San Francisco CA Chase Center

Wed August 24, 2022 San

Fri August 26, 2022 Las

Sat August 27, 2022 Los Angeles CA Banc of California Stadium

Tues August 30, 2022 Salt Lake City UT Vivint Arena

Wed August 31, 2022 Denver CO Ball Arena

Thurs

Fri

Sat

Tues

Wed

Fri

Sat

Sun

Tues

Wed

Fri

Sat

Sun

Thurs

Fri

Sat October 1, 2022 New York NY Madison

Mon October 3, 2022

Tues October 4, 2022 University Park PA Bryce Jordan Center

Thurs October 6, 2022 Pittsburgh PA Petersen Events Center

Fri October 7, 2022 Cleveland OH Wolstein Center

Sat October 8, 2022 New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Killers earn critical acclaim and explode onto charts worldwide with their studio album, PRESSURE MACHINE, landing their 7th consecutive #1 album on the UK album chart (and Brandon Flowers' 9th #1 in the UK overall including his two solo albums). In addition it's the band's 7th consec­utive Top 10 album in the U.S.Pressure Machine via Island Records/Universal Music, follows last year's critically-acclaimed Imploding The Mirage, which gave the band a record-breaking sixth consecutive UK #1. Like its predecessor, the album was co-produced by the band, Shawn Everett, and Jonathan Rado (of Foxygen).When the promotional run and worldwide tour for Imploding the Mirage was shut down in 2020 by the pandemic, "everything came to this grinding halt," Brandon said. "And it was the first time in a long time for me that I was faced with silence. And out of that silence this record began to bloom, full of songs that would have otherwise been too quiet and drowned out by the noise of typical Killers records." Pressure Machine has now cast a view into the everyday realities of a small American town with a stark, tough beauty, as it became the Killers' most restrained and resonant album yet.PRESSURE MACHINE arrives as the Killers make plans to head back out on the road across the U.S. and Canada next year, to celebrate their new album and Imploding the Mirage, along with their much-loved catalogue of global hits. The 7-week, 29-city tour opens August 19, 2022, at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, and will wrap up at Little Arena in Detroit on October 8th. (Please see tour dates below.)The Killers have sold nearly 30 million albums since the release of Hot Fuss, their 2004 debut on Island Records, and have headlined sold-out stadiums and festivals in more than 50 countries on six continents.PRAISE FOR PRESSURE MACHINETHE DAILY TELEGRAPH - ★★★★★THE DAILY MAIL - ★★★★★THE SUN - ★★★★★THE GUARDIAN - ★★★★THE TIMES - ★★★★NME - ★★★★DAILY STAR - ★★★★THE LINE OF BEST FIT - (9/10)THE KILLERS NORTH AMERICAN TOUR 2022Fri August 19, 2022 Vancouver BC Rogers ArenaSat August 20, 2022 Seattle WA Climate Pledge ArenaSun August 21, 2022 Portland OR Moda CenterTues August 23, 2022 San Francisco CA Chase CenterWed August 24, 2022 San Diego CA Pechanga ArenaFri August 26, 2022 Las Vegas NV T-Mobile ArenaSat August 27, 2022 Los Angeles CA Banc of California StadiumTues August 30, 2022 Salt Lake City UT Vivint ArenaWed August 31, 2022 Denver CO Ball ArenaThurs September 8, 2022 Houston TX Toyota CenterFri September 9, 2022 Austin TX Moody CenterSat September 10, 2022 Fort Worth TX Dickies ArenaTues September 13, 2022 Miami FL FTX ArenaWed September 14, 2022 Orlando FL Amway CenterFri September 16, 2022 Atlanta GA State Farm ArenaSat September 17, 2022 Nashville TN Bridgestone ArenaSun September 18, 2022 St. Louis MO Chaifetz ArenaTues September 20, 2022 St. Paul MN Xcel Energy CenterWed September 21, 2022 Chicago IL United CenterFri September 23, 2022 Toronto ON Scotiabank ArenaSat September 24, 2022 Montreal QC Bell CentreSun September 25, 2022 Verona NY Turning Stone Event CenterThurs September 29, 2022 Washington DC Capital One ArenaFri September 30, 2022 New York NY Madison Square GardenSat October 1, 2022 New York NY Madison Square GardenMon October 3, 2022 Boston MA TD GardenTues October 4, 2022 University Park PA Bryce Jordan CenterThurs October 6, 2022 Pittsburgh PA Petersen Events CenterFri October 7, 2022 Cleveland OH Wolstein CenterSat October 8, 2022 Detroit MI Little Caesars Arena.



