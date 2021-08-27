Maluma Releases "L.N.E.M (GATA)" Alongside Young Colombian Urban Music Artists: Kapla, Miky, Philip & Blessd



"It means a lot to me to be able to support a new generation of artists because when I started, I did not feel that support in Colombia and I don't want them to go through that. It was other international artists and my loyal fans, who gave me that boost I needed to continue to thrive. I don't want history to repeat itself, I want to see them shine, because there is a lot of talent in Colombia that deserve to be stars and fulfill their dreams, as much as I have been able to." - Maluma



The "Dirty Boy" has returned with "L.N.E.M (GATA)", a song written among friends that talks about their experiences amidst the urban nightlife scene and all of its trappings, especially women.



The music video was shot in Medellín, Colombia by directors







MALUMA NORTH AMERICAN LEG OF THE PAPI JUANCHO MALUMA WORLD TOUR DATES

Thu 2

Fri 3

Sat 4

Thu 9

Sat 11

Sun 12

Sat 18

Sun 19

Thu 23

Fri 24

Sat 25

Sun 26

Thu 30

Fri 1 October - New York, NY - Madison

Sat 2 October - Washington DC - Capital One Area

Sun 3 October - Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Coliseum Complex

Thu 7 October - Atlanta, GA - StateFarm Arena

Fri 8 October - Orlando, FL - Amway Center

Sat 9 October - Miami, FL - FTX Arena

Sun 10 October - Fort Myers, FL - Hertz Arena

Thu 14 October - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

Fri 15 October - Laredo, TX - Sames Auto Arena

Sat 16 October - Hidalgo, TX - Payne Arena

Sun 17 October - Houston, TX - Smart Financial Centre

Thu 21 October - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

Fri 22 October - Montreal, QC - Centre Bell

