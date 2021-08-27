Maluma Releases "L.N.E.M (GATA)" Alongside Young Colombian Urban Music Artists: Kapla, Miky, Philip & Blessd

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Today global Latin music idol MALUMA has just released his new song and music video "L.N.E.M (GATA)" an acronym for "La Nueva en el Mapa" ("The New One on the Map") a collab with four young Colombian urban music artists, Kapla, Miky, Philip and Blessd, that will mark a breakthrough in their careers as they are catapulted unto the global music map.
"It means a lot to me to be able to support a new generation of artists because when I started, I did not feel that support in Colombia and I don't want them to go through that. It was other international artists and my loyal fans, who gave me that boost I needed to continue to thrive. I don't want history to repeat itself, I want to see them shine, because there is a lot of talent in Colombia that deserve to be stars and fulfill their dreams, as much as I have been able to." - Maluma
The "Dirty Boy" has returned with "L.N.E.M (GATA)", a song written among friends that talks about their experiences amidst the urban nightlife scene and all of its trappings, especially women. Maluma
creates this song alongside Blessd, a new talent with whom he collaborates on "Imposible
" Remix, a song that has been in the top 50 of Spotify Colombia for 3 months. They are joined by Kapla and Miky, a new urban duo who individually have been in the industry for more than 10 years and are known for their important contribution to the genre as producers and songwriters. . . Miky La Sensa, has written with Maluma's on songs like "El Perdedor
", "Felices Los Cuatro" and "Hawaii"; and Philip Ariaz, composer, artist and producer. "L.N.E.M (GATA)" was produced by the Rude Boyz who have worked with Maluma
since the beginning of his career.
The music video was shot in Medellín, Colombia by directors Camilo
Bourbon and Oscar Vásquez from renowned Colombian production company 36 Grados.
Maluma
is currently in the midst of rehearsals for Maluma's PAPI JUANCHO MALUMA WORLD TOUR, his first live, in-person tour since the beginning of the pandemic. The North American leg of the PAPI JUANCHO MALUMA WORLD TOUR kicks off on September
2nd in Sacramento, California and will make stops in more than 25 cities including venues such as the FTX Arena
(formerly AmericanAirlines Arena) in Miami, Madison Square
Garden in New York and The Forum in Los Angeles. Tickets are now on sale via www.ticketmaster.com , www.axs.com for select venues only, and www.haciendamidland.com for Odessa, Texas.
MALUMA NORTH AMERICAN LEG OF THE PAPI JUANCHO MALUMA WORLD TOUR DATES
Thu 2 September
- Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center
Fri 3 September
- Los Angeles, CA - The Forum
Sat 4 September
- Las Vegas, NV - Michelob Ultra Arena
Thu 9 September
- San Jose, CA - SAP Center
Sat 11 September
- Ontario, CA - Toyota Arena
Sun 12 September
- San Diego, CA - Pechanga Arena
Sat 18 September
- Seattle, WA - WaMu Theater
Sun 19 September
- Portland, OR - MODA Center
Thu 23 September
- Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center
Fri 24 September
- El Paso, TX - Don Haskins Center
Sat 25 September
- Odessa, TX - La Hacienda Event Center
Sun 26 September
- San Antonio, TX - AT&T Center
Thu 30 September
- Bridgeport, CT - Webster Bank Arena
Fri 1 October - New York, NY - Madison Square
Garden
Sat 2 October - Washington DC - Capital One Area
Sun 3 October - Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Coliseum Complex
Thu 7 October - Atlanta, GA - StateFarm Arena
Fri 8 October - Orlando, FL - Amway Center
Sat 9 October - Miami, FL - FTX Arena
Sun 10 October - Fort Myers, FL - Hertz Arena
Thu 14 October - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center
Fri 15 October - Laredo, TX - Sames Auto Arena
Sat 16 October - Hidalgo, TX - Payne Arena
Sun 17 October - Houston, TX - Smart Financial Centre
Thu 21 October - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
Fri 22 October - Montreal, QC - Centre Bell
Sun 24 October - Chicago, IL - Allstate Arena.