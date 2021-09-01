Acclaimed Series "The Music That Made Me" Returns To Jazz FM For A Second Series



Six parts featuring Christian McBride, Pat Metheny, Dianne Reeves, Candi Staton,

Premiering on Sunday 5th



Featuring a host of worldwide superstars, a second series of this highly acclaimed programme returns to the UK's only jazz, soul and blues radio station. The



Hosted by Nigel Williams every Sunday at 9pm, each weekly conversation explores their life as a musician with the songs that have made them the artist they are today.



Those in conversation across the series include jazz composer and guitarist Pat Metheny, bassist Christian McBride and trumpeter Wynton Marsalis. Vocalists



Between them, they have been nominated for a tremendous 103 Grammys with 44 wins between then.



Jazz FM's Content



Series one featured Ramsey Lewis,



The



Starting Sunday 5th



SEPTEMBER



Ep 1 - Sunday 5th - PAT METHENY

Born in Kansas City in 1954 into a musical family and starting on trumpet at the age of 8, Metheny switched to guitar at age 12. By the age of 15, he was working regularly with the best jazz musicians in Kansas City, receiving valuable on-the-bandstand experience at an unusually young age.



Ep 2 - Sunday 12th - CHRSITIAN McBRIDE

Born in Philadelphia in 1972, Christian McBride is an American jazz bassist, composer and arranger. He has appeared on more than 300 recordings as a sideman, and is a seven-time Grammy Award winner. By the time he was 22, McBride played in the bands of older musicians such as Watson, Freddie Hubbard, Benny Golson and



Ep 3 - Sunday 19th - CANDI STATON

Born in Alabama, and by the age of 11, Staton's vocal abilities were quickly noticed by her peers and the school's pastor. Amazed by her voice, the pastor paired Staton and her sister Maggie with a third girl, Naomi Harrison, and they formed the Jewell Gospel Trio. As teenagers, the group toured the traditional gospel circuit during the 1950s with the Soul Stirrers, C. L.



Ep 4 - Sunday 26th - WYNTON MARSALIS

Hailing from NOLA, Wynton is the second of six sons (including fellow jazz musicians Branford, Jason and Delfayo) to American pianist father Ellis. Wynton owned a trumpet from the age of six and was educated at Julliard. In 1980 he became one of Art Blakey's Jazz Messengers for a European Tour and has also worked with the likes of Dizzy Gillespie, Herbie Hancock, Shirley Horne and



OCTOBER



Ep 5 - Sunday 3rd - DIANNE REEVES

Born into a musical family in Detroit, she is the cousin of fusion leader



Ep 6 - Sunday 10th - NILE RODGERS

Born in 1950's Lower East Side of Manhattan, Nile's remembers growing up on a diet or LONDON, UK (Top40 Charts) The series exploring the influences and important songs in the lives of Jazz FM's superstar musicians returns.Six parts featuring Christian McBride, Pat Metheny, Dianne Reeves, Candi Staton, Wynton Marsalis and Nile Rodgers.Premiering on Sunday 5th September from 9-10pm for six weeks.Featuring a host of worldwide superstars, a second series of this highly acclaimed programme returns to the UK's only jazz, soul and blues radio station. The Music That Made Me Series 2 explores the music that has defined a further six key jazz figures who are instrumental to the genre, following on from the ten who featured in the 2020 series.Hosted by Nigel Williams every Sunday at 9pm, each weekly conversation explores their life as a musician with the songs that have made them the artist they are today.Those in conversation across the series include jazz composer and guitarist Pat Metheny, bassist Christian McBride and trumpeter Wynton Marsalis. Vocalists Dianne Reeves and Candi Staton also appear as does the music industry legend behind hundreds of songs as either writer, producer or musician - Nile Rodgers.Between them, they have been nominated for a tremendous 103 Grammys with 44 wins between then.Jazz FM's Content Director Nick Pitts has said: "The response to Series 1 of The Music That Made Me last year was incredible, so it made sense that it returned for another series. To hear the musicians behind our playlists talk about the songs that inspired them and that played a major influence in their musical life is something that puts us as fans ever closer to them, with a real unique insight into their careers. Every name in this series has a serious musical story to tell and I can't wait to hear them on air."Series one featured Ramsey Lewis, Dee Dee Bridgewater, Gregory Porter, Norah Jones, Jamie Cullum, Kurt Elling, Jean-Paul "Bluey" Maunick and Harry Connick Jnr, plus there were special editions in December with George Benson and the late Chick Corea who died shortly after transmission, all of which are available to enjoy as a boxset on Jazz FM Premium.The Music That Made Me, Series 2Starting Sunday 5th September until 10th October between 9-10pmSEPTEMBEREp 1 - Sunday 5th - PAT METHENYBorn in Kansas City in 1954 into a musical family and starting on trumpet at the age of 8, Metheny switched to guitar at age 12. By the age of 15, he was working regularly with the best jazz musicians in Kansas City, receiving valuable on-the-bandstand experience at an unusually young age. Pat Metheny first burst onto the international jazz scene in 1974.Ep 2 - Sunday 12th - CHRSITIAN McBRIDEBorn in Philadelphia in 1972, Christian McBride is an American jazz bassist, composer and arranger. He has appeared on more than 300 recordings as a sideman, and is a seven-time Grammy Award winner. By the time he was 22, McBride played in the bands of older musicians such as Watson, Freddie Hubbard, Benny Golson and George Duke as well as his peers such as Roy Hargrove, Benny Green, and Joshua Redman.Ep 3 - Sunday 19th - CANDI STATONBorn in Alabama, and by the age of 11, Staton's vocal abilities were quickly noticed by her peers and the school's pastor. Amazed by her voice, the pastor paired Staton and her sister Maggie with a third girl, Naomi Harrison, and they formed the Jewell Gospel Trio. As teenagers, the group toured the traditional gospel circuit during the 1950s with the Soul Stirrers, C. L. Franklin and Mahalia Jackson. And at 81 years of age, Candi still performs sold out concerts this day.Ep 4 - Sunday 26th - WYNTON MARSALISHailing from NOLA, Wynton is the second of six sons (including fellow jazz musicians Branford, Jason and Delfayo) to American pianist father Ellis. Wynton owned a trumpet from the age of six and was educated at Julliard. In 1980 he became one of Art Blakey's Jazz Messengers for a European Tour and has also worked with the likes of Dizzy Gillespie, Herbie Hancock, Shirley Horne and Chico Freeman.OCTOBEREp 5 - Sunday 3rd - DIANNE REEVESBorn into a musical family in Detroit, she is the cousin of fusion leader George Duke. In LA in the late 70's / early 80's, she sang and recorded with Stanley Turrentine, Lenny White, and Billy Childs while she signed to BlueNote in 1987 where her eponymous album garnered performances from Herbie Hancock, Freddie Hubbard, and Tony Williams, was nominated for a Grammy Award. With her vocal style, she is seen as a logical successor to Dinah Washington and Carmen McRae.Ep 6 - Sunday 10th - NILE RODGERSBorn in 1950's Lower East Side of Manhattan, Nile's remembers growing up on a diet or Ella Fitzgerald thanks to his Mum Beverley. In the 1970's he joined forces with basis Bernard Edwards and at first created The Big Apple Band to provide musical backing to band New York City, which they renamed to Chic in 1977. Later in life, Nile lent his vast production skills to the great and the good of the 80's and 90s including Diana Ross, Madonna, Grace Jones and All Jarreau. He still tours and produces today and is the Chief Creative Advisor of Abbey Road Studios.



