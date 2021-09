The 50-minute film is directed by Bardia Zeinali and stars Musgraves, featuring appearances from Eugene Levy, Princess Nokia,

Streaming exclusively on Paramount+ New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Golden Hour set the world on fire. What happens next? Join Grammy-Award winning country superstar Kacey Musgraves in star-crossed, the film inspired by the new album. Kacey Musgraves describes her newest album as "a modern-day tragedy in three acts" that "tells an extremely personal journey of heartache and healing."The 50-minute film is directed by Bardia Zeinali and stars Musgraves, featuring appearances from Eugene Levy, Princess Nokia, Victoria Pedretti, comedian Meg Stalter, RuPaul's Drag Race winner Symone and more.Streaming exclusively on Paramount+ September 10th.