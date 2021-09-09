John Lennon & Yoko Ono's Iconic "Imagine" Song And Album Are 50 Years Old On September 9, 2021



First released in 1971, the iconic track has become one of the most recognised and popular global anthems for peace and has been covered by more than 200 other artists including Neil Young, Madonna,



In celebration of the song's power and resonance on this 50th anniversary, the most poignant and well-known lyric from the track has been projected on to equally iconic buildings and sites around the world.

"IMAGINE ALL THE PEOPLE LIVING LIFE IN PEACE" has appeared as a digital projection on the



It has also appeared on the Berlin Wall and on digital billboards in Times

These projections echo a similar billboard campaign Yoko undertook 20 years ago when exactly the same wording was used in prominent sites around the world.



Yoko Ono Lennon said today; "John would have loved this. 'Imagine' embodied what we believed together at the time. We are still together now and we still believe this. The sentiment is just as important now as when it was written and released 50 years ago".



