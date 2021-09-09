Jonas Brothers Surprise Fans With Live Performance Of New Single "Who's In Your Head" Arriving September 17, 2021

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
This weekend, Jonas Brothers
surprised fans in Denver, CO during their REMEMBER THIS TOUR stop at Red Rocks Amphitheatre with a surprise performance of a new song, "Who's In Your Head."
The band revealed the single artwork this morning and announced they will officially release "Who's In Your Head" as their next single on September
17th via Republic Records/Universal Music
Canada. Until then, fans can catch them on the REMEMBER THIS TOUR with country star Kelsea Ballerini
as support (see dates below).
REMEMBER THIS TOUR
September
7 - Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
September
8 - Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater | Summerfest
September
9 - Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music
Center
September
11 - Prior Lake, MN @ Mystic Lake Casino*
September
12 - Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
September
14 - Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music
Theatre
September
16 - Nashville, TN @ venue TBD
September
17 - Nashville, TN @ venue TBD
September
18 - Atlanta, GA @ Music
Midtown*
September
21 - Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music
Center
September
22 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music
Center
September
24 - Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium
September
25 - Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheatre
September
26 - Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph's Health Amphitheatre at Lakeview
September
28 - Saratoga
Springs, NY @ Saratoga
Performing Arts Center
September
29 - Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre
October 1 - Boston, MA @ Fenway Park
October 2 - Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
October 5 - Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
October 6 - Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake
October 7 - Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
October 9 - Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
October 10 - Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
October 12 - Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music
Park at Walnut Creek
October 13 - Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music
Pavilion
October 15 - Jacksonville, FL @ Daily's Place Amp
October 16 - Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
October 17 - West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
October 19 - Pelham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
October 21 - Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
October 22 - Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
October 23 - The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
October 26 - Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
October 27 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
