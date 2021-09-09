Jonas Brothers Surprise Fans With Live Performance Of New Single "Who's In Your Head" Arriving September 17, 2021





New York, NY (Top40 Charts) This weekend, Jonas Brothers surprised fans in Denver, CO during their REMEMBER THIS TOUR stop at Red Rocks Amphitheatre with a surprise performance of a new song, "Who's In Your Head."The band revealed the single artwork this morning and announced they will officially release "Who's In Your Head" as their next single on September 17th via Republic Records/Universal Music Canada. Until then, fans can catch them on the REMEMBER THIS TOUR with country star Kelsea Ballerini as support (see dates below).REMEMBER THIS TOUR September 7 - Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre September 8 - Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater | Summerfest September 9 - Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center September 11 - Prior Lake, MN @ Mystic Lake Casino* September 12 - Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre September 14 - Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre September 16 - Nashville, TN @ venue TBD September 17 - Nashville, TN @ venue TBD September 18 - Atlanta, GA @ Music Midtown* September 21 - Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center September 22 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center September 24 - Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium September 25 - Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheatre September 26 - Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph's Health Amphitheatre at Lakeview September 28 - Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center September 29 - Hartford, CT @ XFINITY TheatreOctober 1 - Boston, MA @ Fenway ParkOctober 2 - Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach TheaterOctober 5 - Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts CenterOctober 6 - Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star LakeOctober 7 - Camden, NJ @ BB&T PavilionOctober 9 - Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia BeachOctober 10 - Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube LiveOctober 12 - Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut CreekOctober 13 - Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music PavilionOctober 15 - Jacksonville, FL @ Daily's Place AmpOctober 16 - Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union AmphitheatreOctober 17 - West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial AmphitheatreOctober 19 - Pelham, AL @ Oak Mountain AmphitheatreOctober 21 - Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMPOctober 22 - Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis PavilionOctober 23 - The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell PavilionOctober 26 - Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin PavilionOctober 27 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl




