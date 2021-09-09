Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Pop / Rock 09/09/2021

Jonas Brothers Surprise Fans With Live Performance Of New Single "Who's In Your Head" Arriving September 17, 2021

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) This weekend, Jonas Brothers surprised fans in Denver, CO during their REMEMBER THIS TOUR stop at Red Rocks Amphitheatre with a surprise performance of a new song, "Who's In Your Head."

The band revealed the single artwork this morning and announced they will officially release "Who's In Your Head" as their next single on September 17th via Republic Records/Universal Music Canada. Until then, fans can catch them on the REMEMBER THIS TOUR with country star Kelsea Ballerini as support (see dates below).

REMEMBER THIS TOUR
September 7 - Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
September 8 - Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater | Summerfest
September 9 - Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
September 11 - Prior Lake, MN @ Mystic Lake Casino*
September 12 - Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
September 14 - Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
September 16 - Nashville, TN @ venue TBD
September 17 - Nashville, TN @ venue TBD
September 18 - Atlanta, GA @ Music Midtown*
September 21 - Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
September 22 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
September 24 - Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium
September 25 - Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheatre
September 26 - Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph's Health Amphitheatre at Lakeview
September 28 - Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
September 29 - Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre
October 1 - Boston, MA @ Fenway Park
October 2 - Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
October 5 - Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
October 6 - Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake
October 7 - Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
October 9 - Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
October 10 - Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
October 12 - Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
October 13 - Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
October 15 - Jacksonville, FL @ Daily's Place Amp
October 16 - Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
October 17 - West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
October 19 - Pelham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
October 21 - Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
October 22 - Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
October 23 - The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
October 26 - Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
October 27 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

