Arkells Share New Track "Strong" From Upcoming Studio Album, "Blink Once," Out September 22, 2021

Hailed by The New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Arkells deliver an emotional new ballad, "Strong," off their highly anticipated album Blink Once due September 22 via Universal Music, available for pre-save and pre-order now here: https://amzn.to/3k0fxQN"'Strong' is about my friend Dr. Barbara Tatham," says frontman Max Kerman. "We went to college together, and she was about as spectacular as they come. She was a doctor who advocated for the needy. She loved music and dancing. A picture of grace and kindness.The song was written while she was sick with cancer, and it's about the little moments of joy and relief where you can briefly leave behind an impossible situation. It's also an ode to the bonds and strength of the love she felt from the family, partner, and community of people that knew her. We miss her, and we'll get to think of her every time we sing this song."The track comes after Arkells' triumphant return to live music, three once-in-a-return-from-pandemic history-making nights at Toronto's Iconic Budweiser Stage, August 13th, 14th and 15th. Previously announced as a two-night affair, a third show was added to meet the overwhelming demand and enthusiasm for a return to live music this summer, as the band played to a cumulative 30,000 fans.Blink Once, a bi-coastal project which was recorded in LA and completed in Toronto, includes current hit single, " You Can Get It " featuring K.Flay, which has charted in the #1 spot at Canadian Alternative Radio for 4 weeks and is their fifth #1 at the format. " You Can Get It " was prominently featured in the E3 launch of the Forza Horizon 5 video game trailer this summer. Blink Once also includes #1 track "Years In The Making," "One Thing I Know," "Swing Swing Swing," as well as "All Roads," which serves as the soundtrack to #TogetherAgain, a national vaccine awareness PSA to combat vaccine hesitancy.Cover art designed by Arkells guitarist, Mike DeAngelis!BLINK ONCE TRACKLIST:LiberationYou Can Get It (ft. K.Flay)All RoadsStrongOne Thing I KnowTruceNobody Gets Me Like You DoSwing Swing SwingNo RegretsYears In The MakingArm In ArmHailed by The Globe and Mail as "the right kind of band for this decade," Arkells are widely considered one of the most passionate, exuberant and in-demand live bands working today. As radio mainstays, sports-sync shoe-ins and curious students of culture, Arkells have remained ever present - building awareness and personal community experiences around their live shows and new music at every turn. The most emblematic example of this being The Rally, Arkells' hometown concert that was hailed as one of the biggest headline shows in the country, and is slated to return in 2022. On the heels of three #1 singles, Arkells continue to unleash new music and tour dates as the band and their fans return to live in-person festivities. Their hotly anticipated new album BLINK ONCE releases globally September 22.



