Sabrina Carpenter Unveils New Single & Video "Skinny Dipping"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Diving into another chapter, Sabrina Carpenter releases a new single and video entitled "Skinny Dipping" via Island Records/Universal Music. This time around, the platinum-certified singer, songwriter, actress, designer, and producer opens up like never before. Faint acoustic guitar brushes up against conversational musings as she recounts an encounter with an old flame in a level of lyrical detail evocative of classic nineties pop.On the track, co-written by JP Saxe and Julia Michaels, Sabrina depicts the play-by-play, "Hear the barista call an oat milk latte and your name and I look up from my phone and think there's no chance it's you, but it is," and answers a question about her sister, "Shannon's being Shannon." Between strings and horns, naked emotion drives the hook, "It'd be so nice, right? If we could take it all off and just exist and skinny dip in water under the bridge."About the song, she commented, "One day we'll be older and see our past experiences with such fresh eyes that maybe the bad things won't feel so bad, and trust that life will lead us exactly where we're meant to be.""Skinny Dipping" follows the runaway success of her recent single "Skin." The latter has gathered over 92.5 million Spotify streams and 22 million YouTube views on the music video to date. Upon arrival, it overtook the internet, trending at #1 on Twitter worldwide. It also marked her first Billboard Hot 100 hit in addition to receiving widespread acclaim. Billboard hailed it as "hitting that sweet spot between raw writing and grandiose production, resulting in an enthralling listen." Meanwhile, Thomas Bleach applauded it as "an immediately addictive track that will simultaneously get stuck in your head, and have you thinking 'damn, girl!'." Everything sets the stage for Sabrina's full-length debut for Island Records - coming soon. Sabrina Carpenter has enchanted an audience of millions as a singer, songwriter, actress, designer, producer and style icon. On-screen, she has generated mega-fandom throughout television and film, ranging from her central role on the smash Girl Meets World, to critically acclaimed independent fare such as The Hate U Give. In her music, she has delivered one anthem after another on stage and in the studio, earning multiple gold certifications, and performing to sold out crowds far and wide. Sabrina had her first leading role in the 2019 movie The Short History of the Long Road, which premiered at The Tribeca Film Festival with rave reviews and earned her the Jury Award for "Best Performance" at the 2019 SCAD Savannah Film Festival. Sabrina recently led the cast and executive produced Netflix's Work It which debuted at #1 on the platform upon its release in 2020. She also starred in Justin Baldoni's Warner Bros feature Clouds (Disney+). In March of 2020, Sabrina also made her Broadway debut starring in Mean Girls. Additionally, Sabrina is set to produce and star in Alice, a musical reimagining of " Alice In Wonderland " with Netflix. Alice will be the first project under Sabrina's newly minted banner At Last Productions. Her growing musical catalog encompasses multiple gold singles - " Thumbs ", "Sue Me" and "Why"—and the albums Singular: Act I & Singular: Act II. Of her music, Time Magazine wrote "she's one to watch as she grows into her musical identity," and V Magazine added "With two successful pop albums and a hard-hitting social commentary under her belt, Carpenter's career has matured faster than many of her Disney-bred predecessors." Sabrina recently signed to Island Records, where she released her newest smash hit single "Skin".



