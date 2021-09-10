Sam Hunt Releases New Song "23" Today





You'll always have long blond hair

You'll always be Memphis queen

You'll always be my first time in New Orleans



No matter where I go, no matter what I do

I'll never be 23 with anyone but you

You can marry who you want

Go back to Tennessee

But you'll never be 23 with anyone but me



We'll always have Folly beach

We'll always have delta nights

We'll always be in-between real love and real life



Fans can find Hunt touring across the country with upcoming shows from Hollywood, Fla. to Huntington Beach, Cali. For information on Sam Hunt, visit www.SamHunt.com. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Multi-Platinum-selling superstar Sam Hunt releases brand new song "23" today. Written by Hunt with Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne, and Chris LaCorte (who also produced the track), "23" has the singer thinking back warmly on a past relationship. Using an early photo of his wife, Hannah's, aunt and uncle when they were a young couple for his song art, Hunt further illustrates the nostalgia and fondness of days gone by. Despite moving on with new cities, jobs and life, the story goes:At a recent session at Ocean Way studio in Nashville, Hunt and his band performed a scaled back version of the new song."23" is the first new track from Hunt since last year's chart-topping album SOUTHSIDE featuring a string of back-to-back No. 1 hits with "Breaking Up Was Easy in the 90's," "Kinfolks," and "Hard To Forget." The Platinum-selling project debuted to critical acclaim with the album and various tracks landing on multiple "Best of" lists for 2020 including The New York Times Best Albums and NPR's Best Songs (" Hard To Forget "). The album earned additional praise from American Songwriter, Associated Press, Billboard¸ Entertainment Weekly, NPR, Pitchfork, Slate, The Ringer and more.Fans can find Hunt touring across the country with upcoming shows from Hollywood, Fla. to Huntington Beach, Cali. For information on Sam Hunt, visit www.SamHunt.com.



