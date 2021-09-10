Amythyst Kiah And Moby Remix "Black Myself," Available Today





"Striking… blunt and poetic" - Teen Vogue. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Amythyst Kiah - "one of roots music's most promising new voices" (Rolling Stone) - releases an all-new version of her Grammy-nominated song: "Black Myself" (Moby Remix) today. On this latest remix with Moby, this blistering potency of Amythyst's voice echoes over a thumping, techno-infused beat.This is the second time Amythyst and the famed DJ have collaborated this year. Amythyst joined jazz-soul legend Gregory Porter on a re-imagined version of "Natural Blues" on Moby's Reprise album (out now)."I really love working with talented artists like Amythyst who aren't afraid to take on difficult subject matters while maintaining a level of musicality that is unique and all their own," said Moby. "When I heard 'Black Myself' I was immediately drawn into the themes, and the song's overall grit.""I never imagined hearing "Black Myself" as a club song, but leave it to Moby to make that happen," said Amythyst. "It's such an honor, and he totally slayed this. As a big fan of dance music and remixes, I'm living for this!""Black Myself" was the first single off her latest album Wary + Strange out now via Rounder Records. Initially released as part of her work with the all-women-of-color supergroup Our Native Daughters, which includes Amythyst, Rhiannon Giddens, Leyla McCalla and Allison Russell, the original recording of "Black Myself" earned the group a Grammy nomination for Best American Roots Song in 2019. A radically reimagined version appeared on Wary + Strange, which NPR hailed as a "breakout for an artist on the rise."Amythyst is poised to be one of the breakout stars of 2021. Wary + Strange -- a sonic interlacing of her Black identity, confessional alt-rock, and the elemental sounds of traditional roots music -- has earned Amythyst three Americana Music Award Nominations this year, joining Jason Isbell as the most-nominated artist. Announced earlier today, she'll be performing at this year's Honors and Awards Ceremony on Sept. 22. The album landed her as one of PEOPLE Magazine's Black Musical Artists You Need To Watch in 2021.Amythyst is currently on the road and has a busy festival schedule for the rest of 2021. In addition to AmericanaFest, Amythyst will perform at Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion, Moon River, MerleFest, Telluride, Fresh Grass and Ohana Encore before opening for Jason Isbell at the Ryman this October.AMYTHYST KIAH TOUR DATESSep. 10 - Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion - Bristol, TNSept. 11- Moon River Music Festival - Chattanooga, TNSep. 12 - Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion - Bristol, TNSept. 17 - Merlefest - Wilkesboro, NCSept. 19 - Telluride Blues and Brews - Telluride, COSept. 24 - Freshgrass Festival - North Adams, MASept. 25 - Folk at the Edge Concert Series - New Haven, CTSept. 28 - Payomet Performing Arts Center - North Truro, MASept. 30 - Strathmore - North Bethesda, MDOct. 2 - Ohana Encore 2021 - Dana Point, CAOct. 19 - Ryman Auditorium - Nashville, TN*Oct. 22 - The Opera House at Boothbay Harbor - Boothbay Harbor, MEOct. 23 - Northern Vermont University-Lyndon - Lydon, VTOct. 24 - Bank of NH Stage - Concord, NHOct. 29 - Crystal Ballroom at Somerville Theatre - Somerville, MANov. 6 - David J Prior Convocation Center - Wise, VANov. 12 - The Parkway Theater - Minneapolis, MNNov. 14- Ebsenshade Series of Marietta College - Marietta, OHDec. 4 - Kelly Strayhorn Theater - Pittsburgh, PAFeb. 1-5 - Girls Just Wanna Weekend - Riviera Maya, MexicoFeb. 11 - Brunswick Community College - Bolivia, NCMay 1 - Stagecoach - Indio, CAACCLAIM FOR WARY + STRANGE:"Amythyst Kiah Found Her Powerful Voice. Now She Has a Sound to Match It." - The New York Times"new and arresting.. a beautiful new album" - NPR All Songs Considered"a raw, crystal-clear statement of Black power and gay pride" - Billboard"A masterful blend of lonesome folk and neo-blues" - Rolling Stone"defiant and vulnerable" - Pitchfork"Striking… blunt and poetic" - Teen Vogue.



