Troye Sivan Unveils New Single "Angel Baby"

Troye makes his return to the stage tonight, giving "Angel Baby" its debut live performance at New York City's Terminal 5 as part of MTV & Extra Gum Present: Push to the VMAs. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) "Angel Baby," Troye Sivan's first new solo song of 2021, is out today via Capitol Records, coming one year after the release of his acclaimed 2020 EP, In A Dream. Written by Troye Sivan, Jason Evigan, Michael Pollack, Sarah Hudson and JHart, "Angel Baby" is an intimate ballad, full of yearning and romance, realized in cinematic 90s synth glory."'Angel Baby' is my crack at an adoring, doting, love struck, mega pop, gay, power ballad. I thought we needed a few more of those," says Troye Sivan.Troye makes his return to the stage tonight, giving "Angel Baby" its debut live performance at New York City's Terminal 5 as part of MTV & Extra Gum Present: Push to the VMAs.



