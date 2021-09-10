"Diana: The Musical" - Official Trailer - A Netflix Special Presentation





DIANA: THE MUSICAL celebrates the life of Princess Diana and the light of her legacy that continues to shine across the world. Debuting on Netflix before opening on Broadway, this first-of-its-kind landmark musical event brings us face to face with one of the 20th century's most compelling figures. Directed by Tony Award winner Christopher Ashley, DIANA was filmed in 2020 at the Longacre Theatre without an audience and features the original Broadway cast, led by Jeanna de Waal as "Diana", Roe Hartrampf as "Prince Charles", Erin Davie as "Camilla Parker Bowles", and two-time Tony Award winner Judy Kaye as "Queen Elizabeth." The musical has book and lyrics by Tony Award winner Joe DiPietro and music and lyrics by Tony Award winner David Bryan, choreography by Olivier Award winner Kelly Devine and musical supervision and arrangements by Olivier Award winner Ian Eisendrath.




