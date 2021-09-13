Lady Gaga Announces Virtual Concert Ahead Of 'Love For Sale' Album Release



"Love For Sale" will honor the music of Cole Porter, including hits like "It's De-Lovely", "You're The Top", and the previously-released "I Get A Kick Out of You". New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Lady Gaga and Westfield are teaming up for a livestream concert that will celebrate the release of her upcoming duets album with Tony Bennet, "Love For Sale".The concert will be streamed in Westfield shopping centers and online on September 30, before the album's release on October 1.Westfield shoppers are invited to celebrate at official "Fan Zones" that will be found in 21 Westfield centers worldwide, including location in the US, UK and Europe. Fans can also interact with Gaga inspired content displayed through media screens. Those watching the performance online can host private virtual rooms with up to six guests."Love For Sale" is Gaga's second release with Tony Bennett, following the critically-acclaimed "Cheek to Cheek"."Love For Sale" will honor the music of Cole Porter, including hits like "It's De-Lovely", "You're The Top", and the previously-released "I Get A Kick Out of You".



