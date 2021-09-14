Jeremy Zucker Announces Sophomore Album "Crusher" Out October 1, 2021





In Jeremy's words, "'CRUSHER' is as much a departure as it is an arrival. 'love is not dying', thematically, was a doomed love letter. A desperate plea for compassion and understanding in the face of destruction. Making music during a pandemic is a difficult task enough, but 'love is not dying' felt like a pretty impossible project to follow up. One 'pandemic'-inspired song felt like enough, and not much was going on in my life, at all. The well was dry, so to speak. I was slow to realize that the person I wrote 'love is not dying' to (not for), actually hadn't acknowledged any of it. During this time, a lot of things came to light..."



He continues, "'CRUSHER' is my response. I take back everything I said. It's no longer about us, or me. It's about you. During the writing process of this album, I became more myself than ever. It's a more raw and confident me. I found new influences sonically, and I finally learned how to have fun making music again. I focused on more energy-driven elements of music production: live drums, saturation, and a bit of yelling. 'CRUSHER' is a word that describes something or someone that 'crushes' - in my case, it was the aforementioned person who crushed me…lol. It felt right to be front and center visually to support the music, instead of putting the music in front of me like I feel I've done in the past. We took the picture [on the album artwork] in front of a literal rock crusher - metaphors involving a complex and deliberate mechanism to systematically crush the literal 'unbreakable' ensue… It felt quite appropriate."



CRUSHER features Jeremy's recently released summer anthems, "18" and "HONEST," as well as his latest heartfelt single, "Cry with you." The songs have received widespread praise from the likes of Billboard, Consequence, Entertainment Tonight, Ones To Watch, Variance Magazine, and more. Jeremy will be revealing the remaining album tracklist very soon.



In celebration of CRUSHER, Jeremy is set to embark on his "MORE NOISE !!!!" North American Tour this fall, which kicks off on October 19th in Portland, OR and runs through the end of November, making stops at Los Angeles' The Novo on October 27th, New York's Terminal 5 on November 18th, and more—see the full list of tour dates below.



JEREMY ZUCKER TOUR DATES:

10/19 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theatre

10/20 - Seattle, WA - Showbox At The Market

10/22 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom

10/23 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

10/27 - Los Angeles, CA - The Novo

10/29 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

10/30 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

11/1 - Denver, CO - Summit

11/3 - Dallas, TX - The HiFi

11/4 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

11/6 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse

11/7 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl

11/8 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues

11/10 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

11/12 - Detroit, MI - Saint Andrew's Hall

11/13 - Toronto, ON - The Danforth

11/18 - New York, NY - Terminal 5

11/21 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts

11/22 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club



His full-length debut, love is not dying, bowed in the Top 25 of the Billboard Top Album Sales Chart and garnered widespread praise. office magazineraved, "the 13-track album reiterates Zucker's penchant for honest reflections through sincere lyricism," while Wonderland won't blame you for "deciding to stan immediately." Not to mention, he's received further acclaim from The New York Times, Rolling Stone, Billboard, PAPER Magazine, and more. In 2021, he's set to release his anxiously awaited second full-length album, CRUSHER, on October 1st.




