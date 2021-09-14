Grammy, CMA, ACM-Winner Jon Randall's Self Titled Solo Album Available Now

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Jon Randall - the GRAMMY, CMA, and ACM Award-winner and one of Nashville's premier hitmakers - releases his first solo album in 15 years. Considered one of the most prolific hitmakers in Country, bluegrass and Americana music, this 9-track collection marks Randall's return to the spotlight and his roots, follows the success he's recently found as one third of The Marfa Tapes (his collaboration with Miranda
Lambert and Jack Ingram).
Recorded and co-produced with fellow GRAMMY-winner Brandon
Bell (Zac Brown, The Highwomen), Randall enlisted an all-star cast of his friends to collaborate on the project, including Shane McAnally, Jack Ingram, Travis
Meadows, Jerry Douglas
and many more.
The album highlights decades of writing and showcasing this Texas
troubadour's profound gifts for evocative storytelling and vivid scene-setting. While much of the material is stripped down and raw, there's an undeniable sense of camaraderie and kinship in the performances. The entire collection is steeped in the endless horizons of the wide-open Texas
landscape and all the possibility and isolation that comes with it.
The album's focus track, "The Road
" is a nostalgic on-the-road tale, recounting the monotony of being on the road that becomes an oddly familiar source of comfort, while the breezy and light "Keep On Moving
" focused on finding the peace in escape. The stripped-back "Acapulco Blue" delivers a needed reflection on simplicity and the trancelike "Velvet Elvis Buzz" explores the enchanting nature of desperation. Across the entire album, Randall immaculately juxtaposes finding balance in the beauty of being broken.
Jon Randall Tracklist:
Keep on Moving (Jon Randall)
Tequila Kisses (Jon Randall / Jeff Middleton / Matthew Lane Fleener)
Streets
of Dallas (Jon Randall)
Driving to Mexico (Jon Randall)
Acapulco Blue (Jon Randall)
Girls from Texas
ft. Jack Ingram
(Jon Randall / Shane McAnally)
Ranchero (Jon Randall)
Velvet
Elvis Buzz (Jon Randall / Travis
Meadows)
The Road (Jon Randall)
Dallas-born and Nashville-based Jon Randall is a leading hit maker in Music
City. Randall has spent his decades-long career as the creative force behind some of the genre's biggest hits from greats like Emmylou Harris, Allison
Krauss, Dwight Yoakam, Nitty
Gritty Dirt Band, to contemporary radio stars Little
Big Town, Blake
Shelton and Dierks Bentley
to emerging artists like his wife Jessi Alexander
and Chase Bryant. The list goes on and on. Earlier this year, Jon emerged back into the spotlight as one-third of The Marfa Tapes (his stunning collaboration with Miranda
Lambert and Jack Ingram).
Website: jonrandallmusic.com
Instagram: @jonrandallmusic
Facebook: @jonrandallmusic
YouTube: youtube.com/c/JonRandallMusic
Spotify: open.spotify.com/artist/696mMRImtIke