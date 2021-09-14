Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Country 14/09/2021

Grammy, CMA, ACM-Winner Jon Randall's Self Titled Solo Album Available Now

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Jon Randall - the GRAMMY, CMA, and ACM Award-winner and one of Nashville's premier hitmakers - releases his first solo album in 15 years. Considered one of the most prolific hitmakers in Country, bluegrass and Americana music, this 9-track collection marks Randall's return to the spotlight and his roots, follows the success he's recently found as one third of The Marfa Tapes (his collaboration with Miranda Lambert and Jack Ingram).

Recorded and co-produced with fellow GRAMMY-winner Brandon Bell (Zac Brown, The Highwomen), Randall enlisted an all-star cast of his friends to collaborate on the project, including Shane McAnally, Jack Ingram, Travis Meadows, Jerry Douglas and many more.

The album highlights decades of writing and showcasing this Texas troubadour's profound gifts for evocative storytelling and vivid scene-setting. While much of the material is stripped down and raw, there's an undeniable sense of camaraderie and kinship in the performances. The entire collection is steeped in the endless horizons of the wide-open Texas landscape and all the possibility and isolation that comes with it.

The album's focus track, "The Road" is a nostalgic on-the-road tale, recounting the monotony of being on the road that becomes an oddly familiar source of comfort, while the breezy and light "Keep On Moving" focused on finding the peace in escape. The stripped-back "Acapulco Blue" delivers a needed reflection on simplicity and the trancelike "Velvet Elvis Buzz" explores the enchanting nature of desperation. Across the entire album, Randall immaculately juxtaposes finding balance in the beauty of being broken.

Jon Randall Tracklist:
Keep on Moving (Jon Randall)
Tequila Kisses (Jon Randall / Jeff Middleton / Matthew Lane Fleener)
Streets of Dallas (Jon Randall)
Driving to Mexico (Jon Randall)
Acapulco Blue (Jon Randall)
Girls from Texas ft. Jack Ingram (Jon Randall / Shane McAnally)
Ranchero (Jon Randall)
Velvet Elvis Buzz (Jon Randall / Travis Meadows)
The Road (Jon Randall)

Dallas-born and Nashville-based Jon Randall is a leading hit maker in Music City. Randall has spent his decades-long career as the creative force behind some of the genre's biggest hits from greats like Emmylou Harris, Allison Krauss, Dwight Yoakam, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, to contemporary radio stars Little Big Town, Blake Shelton and Dierks Bentley to emerging artists like his wife Jessi Alexander and Chase Bryant. The list goes on and on. Earlier this year, Jon emerged back into the spotlight as one-third of The Marfa Tapes (his stunning collaboration with Miranda Lambert and Jack Ingram).

Website: jonrandallmusic.com
Instagram: @jonrandallmusic
Facebook: @jonrandallmusic
YouTube: youtube.com/c/JonRandallMusic
Spotify: open.spotify.com/artist/696mMRImtIke






