Penny And Sparrow Release New Song "Adeline"



"'Adeline' is the first new music we've released in a good while and it feels good to have folks hear it," explains Penny and Sparrow. "We hope it hits you like some tender, agnostic kiss. This is a song that says, 'I have no idea what happens when we die, but I'm right here with you….right now….and I'm in love.' 'Adeline' is built outta pieces of years and learning and things we hope for, all distilled into one love song. We've written a lot of songs over the past year, but the choice of which one to give you first was an easy one. It was always gonna be 'Adeline.'"



In 2019, Penny and Sparrow released their sixth studio album New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Penny and Sparrow released "Adeline," their first new single released this year. The new song follows Horse Color Two, a collection of thirteen remixes of the duo's music that was released earlier this year, and Live in Texas, 2019, their first live album compiled from recordings of their shows at the Paramount Theatre in Austin, TX and Majestic Theatre in Dallas, TX in late 2019."'Adeline' is the first new music we've released in a good while and it feels good to have folks hear it," explains Penny and Sparrow. "We hope it hits you like some tender, agnostic kiss. This is a song that says, 'I have no idea what happens when we die, but I'm right here with you….right now….and I'm in love.' 'Adeline' is built outta pieces of years and learning and things we hope for, all distilled into one love song. We've written a lot of songs over the past year, but the choice of which one to give you first was an easy one. It was always gonna be 'Adeline.'"In 2019, Penny and Sparrow released their sixth studio album Finch which debuted at #2 on the Billboard Heatseekers Chart and #4 on the Billboard Vinyl Album Sales Chart, and has since racked up more than 40 million streams. The album was praised by NPR Music, The Associated Press, No Depression, Paste and many more. NPR's World Cafe called the album "a collection of new songs that showcase the duo's celestial harmonies, songs with stories that unfold like wild, vivid dreams," while Atwood Magazine called it a "masterpiece."



