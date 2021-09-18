Brian Wilson Presents New Album "At My Piano," Out November 19, 2021





At My Piano, out November 19th via Decca Records/Universal Music, is a deeply relaxing collection of memorable songs that include; "



BRIAN WILSON AT MY PIANO TRACKLIST :

God Only Knows

In My Room

Don't Worry Baby

California Girls

The Warmth of the Sun

Wouldn't it be Nice

You Still Believe in Me

I Just Wasn't Made for these Times

Sketches of Smile: Our Prayer/Heroes and Villains/Wonderful/Surfs Up

Surf's Up

Friends

Till I Die

Love and Mercy

Mt Vernon Farewell

Good Vibrations



Brian is an American songwriter, producer, arranger, singer and musician, who co-founded The Beach Boys. Often called a genius for his novel approaches to pop composition, extraordinary musical aptitude, and mastery of recording techniques, he is widely acknowledged as one of the most innovative and significant songwriters of the 20th century.



Raised in California, in 1961, he began his professional career as a member of The Beach Boys, serving as the band's songwriter, producer, co-lead vocalist, bassist & keyboardist.



