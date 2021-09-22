Parker McCollum Releases Spotify Single Of The George Strait Classic "Carrying Your Love With Me"





"George Strait has been my favorite country singer my whole life. I wasn't going to pass on the chance from Spotify to cover one of his songs," says McCollum. "This song is such a classic staple in country music so I was really hoping we could get it right and do the song justice. I think we did. I sure hope he and (producer) Tony Brown would think so too if they heard it."



According to unique user data from Spotify, US streams of the 90s Country playlist have grown 150% since 2018, and 70% among Gen-Z users in that time. Additionally, there are currently 89 million playlists from Gen-Z users containing iconic 90s Country tracks. Spotify also found that as many fans between 19-24 listen to Spotify's 90s Country playlist as fans over 45. That means interest in 90s Country is just as prevalent amongst fans who were just born or not born yet than it is amongst fans who were young adults at the time, showing the timeless nature of these songs.

McCollum sat down with Spotify to talk about his Singles selections and the impact of 90s Country on his own music.



Singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist



