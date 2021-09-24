Shawn Mendes Announces "Wonder: The World Tour"





In 2019 Shawn launched The New York, NY (Top40 Charts) GRAMMY nominated, multi-platinum singer/songwriter Shawn Mendes announces his 2022 "Wonder: The World Tour" today, which will include 64 arena dates spanning across North America, the UK and Europe. The North American leg of the tour will kick off in Portland, OR on June 27th, 2022, and hit cities including Vancouver, Washington DC, Brooklyn, Los Angeles and Miami before wrapping in Newark, NJ on October 26th, 2022.The tour announce follows Shawn's most recent album Wonder - which debuted at #1 on the Billboard Top 200, making Mendes one of three male artists ever to score four #1 albums by 22 years old - as well as his new hit single, "Summer of Love" with Tainy.On the tour, Shawn will be joined by King Princess in the UK and Europe, and Dermot Kennedy and Tate McRae in North America (see tour listings for respective opener in each city).The American Express Presale & North America FirstAccess Presale begin on September 29th at 10am local time (**Brooklyn, NY begins October 2nd at 10am local time), and the General Fan Presale will begin on September 30th at 10am local time (**Brooklyn, NY begins October 3rd at 10am local time). Public On Sale in North America will begin on October 7th at 10am local time. The Europe & UK American Express Presale (all dates in Belgium, France, The Netherlands, Spain and the UK, except London), as well as the FirstAccess Presale, will begin on October 4th at 10am local time. The London American Express Presale and the Europe and UK General Fan Presale begin on October 5th at 10am local time, with the Public On sale on October 8th at 10am local time.For all tour dates, tickets and information, including the American Express Presale and Card Member exclusives, please visit: https://wonderthetour.com. To access the FirstAccess and General Fan presales, download the ShawnAccess app or sign up at ShawnAccess.com; these presales are available to all ShawnAccess members for free by logging in and claiming a presale code.The FirstAccess Presale provides a chance to get early access to tickets and VIP by simply adding a ShawnAccess Passport to your order at checkout where tickets are sold. The FirstAccess Presale offers priority access to some of the best seating locations at your show. The General Fan Presale is also available to all ShawnAccess members and provides access to tickets and VIP still ahead of the Public Onsale. Music is better #withAmex. For the first time ever, tickets in a special front-of-stage Amex pit and tickets including limited edition Shawn Mendes merchandise will be available exclusively for American Express Card Members in North America and the UK, throughout the presale and general on sale, while supplies last. In addition, Card Members have access to presale tickets for Shawn Mendes' North American tour starting on Wednesday, September 29th at 10am local time. (For Brooklyn, NY, presale tickets will be available beginning Saturday, October 2nd at 10am local time.) Presale tickets will also be available from the same website for the UK (except London) and select European tour dates beginning on Monday, October 4th at 10am local time. The London Presale will begin on October 5th at 10am local time. From early access to the introduction of wearable payment technology in order to enhance the music festival experience, American Express has been dedicated to keeping Card Members connected to the world of entertainment for over 25 years.Additional tour dates and regions will be announced soon!UK and Europe Tour Dates:With special guest King Princess3/14/2022 Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal Arena3/16/2022 Stockholm, Sweden - Avicii Arena3/18/2022 Oslo, Norway - Telenor Arena3/21/2022 Hamburg, Germany - Barclays Arena3/24/2022 Krakow, Poland - Tauron Arena3/28/2022 Vienna, Austria - Stadthalle3/30/2022 Budapest, Hungary - Papp László Budapest Sportaréna4/2/2022 Bologna, Italy - Unipol Arena4/4/2022 Munich, Germany - Olympiahalle4/6/2022 Berlin, Germany - Mercedes-Benz Arena4/7/2022 Cologne, Germany - Lanxess Arena4/9/2022 Mannheim, Germany - SAP Arena4/11/2022 Prague, Czech Republic - O2 Arena4/14/2022 Antwerp, Belgium - Sportpaleis4/17/2022 Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome4/21/2022 London, UK - The O24/27/2022 Birmingham, UK - Resorts World Arena4/29/2022 Glasgow, UK - The SSE Hydro5/2/2022 Sheffield, UK - Utilita Arena5/4/2022 Manchester, UK - AO Arena5/7/2022 Paris, France - La Défense Arena5/10/2022 Zurich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion5/12/2022 Bordeaux, France - Arkéa Arena5/14/2022 Barcelona, Spain - Palau Sant Jordi5/18/2022 Lisbon, Portugal - Altice Arena5/20/2022 Madrid, Spain - WiZink CenterNorth America Tour DatesLeg 1 with special guest Dermot Kennedy6/27/2022 Portland, OR - Moda Center6/28/2022 Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena6/30/2022 Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center7/2/2022 Vancouver, BC - Venue to be announced7/5/2022 Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place7/9/2022 St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center7/12/2022 Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum7/15/2022 Rosemont, IL - Allstate Arena7/19/2022 Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse7/20/2022 Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena7/22/2022 Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center7/23/2022 Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena7/27/2022 Washington, D.C. - Capital One Arena7/29/2022 Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun8/2/2022 Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center8/5/2022 Boston, MA - TD Garden8/12/2022 Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center8/15/2022 Montreal, QC - Centre Bell8/19/2022 Brooklyn, NY - Barclays CenterLeg 2 with special guest Tate McRae9/7/2022 Glendale, AZ - Gila River Arena9/9/2022 Los Angeles, CA - STAPLES Center9/15/2022 Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena9/17/2022 Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena9/21/2022 Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Arena9/24/2022 Denver, CO - Ball Arena9/26/2022 Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center9/27/2022 Oklahoma City, OK - Paycom Center10/1/2022 Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center10/3/2022 Austin, TX - Moody Center10/4/2022 Houston, TX - Toyota Center10/8/2022 Miami, FL - FTX Arena10/11/2022 Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena10/12/2022 Orlando, FL - Amway Center10/14/2022 Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena10/19/2022 Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena10/22/2022 Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena10/24/2022 Indianapolis, IN - Bankers Life FieldHouse10/26/2022 Newark, NJ - Prudential CenterGRAMMY nominated Toronto born multi-platinum singer/songwriter Shawn Mendes released his highly anticipated 4th studio album, Wonder, in 2020 to rave reviews. The album debuted as #1 on the Billboard 200 Chart and in multiple worldwide markets, marking Shawn's fourth straight #1 album. In 2019 Shawn was nominated for a GRAMMY for "Best Pop Duo/Group Performance" for "Señorita," his single with Camila Cabello. In 2018 he released his self-titled platinum album, which debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 Chart as well as multiple worldwide markets. The album became one of the top best-selling album debuts of 2018 and made Shawn the third youngest solo artist to ever have three consecutive #1 albums. Shawn was nominated in two categories for the 61st annual GRAMMY Awards, including "Song of the Year" for " In My Blood " and "Best Pop Vocal Album" for SHAWN MENDES. The same year Shawn debuted his certified platinum single, "If I Can't Have You," at #1 on iTunes and #2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. With "Señorita" at #1 and " If I Can't Have You " at #2, Shawn is the first male solo artist ever to simultaneously hold the #1 and #2 place on the Top 40 chart. On his last world tour, he sold out his first ever stadium show in minutes at Rogers Centre in his hometown of Toronto. The tour began in March 2019, with over 100 dates across the UK, Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia and Australia/New Zealand.In April 2017, Shawn released his 3x platinum hit "There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back." The track scored Shawn his second #1 single at Top 40 radio and on Billboard's Pop Songs chart, joining his 7x platinum single "Stitches." Shawn has nearly 50 Billion global streams and 8.6 billion video views. He topped Billboard's "21 Under 21" in 2017 and 2018 and has been featured on Forbes "30 Under 30," Spotify's "25 Under 25," and Time Magazine's "Time 100 Most Influential". In 2018, ROI Influencer Media recognized Shawn as the #1 Most Influential Artist and #1 Most Influential Teen across all social media platforms.In 2019 Shawn launched The Shawn Mendes Foundation, which seeks to inspire Shawn's audience, the youth generation of today - to learn about those causes that they are passionate about, and help empower them to use the voice they have to bring change to the world by taking action & giving back. As part of its ongoing mission, the Foundation provides resources and support to amplify the voices, messages, and platforms of young leaders driving positive change.



