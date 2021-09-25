Frank Sinatra Classics Go Digital Today With 'Rarities Volume 5'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Frank Sinatra, one of popular culture's most captivating singers, was also a label founder, and the 60th anniversary celebration of his Reprise recordings continues across all streaming services today with the release of Frank Sinatra: Reprise Rarities Volume 5 from Frank Sinatra
Enterprises and UMe/Universal Music.
Showcasing 14 Reprise tracks spanning 1962-1981, Frank Sinatra: Reprise Rarities Volume 5, available BELOW, completes this digital-only series, which focuses on the legacy of "The Chairman of the Board" founding Reprise Records and features rarities available via all digital streaming platforms. Most of the songs on each volume have made their digital debut, and today's collection follows Volume 1 (BELOW), released December 2020 in honor of Frank Sinatra's birthday; Volume 2 (BELOW), released in February 2021 for Valentine's Day; the spring release of Volume 3 (BELOW) in May and the summer release of Volume 4 in August (BELOW).
Volume 5 features Frank singing with musical legends such as Bing Crosby, Dean Martin, Keely Smith, Nancy Sinatra, Rosemary Clooney, and Sammy Davis Jr. Several of the tracks are from Sinatra's acclaimed Reprise Musical Repertory Theatre project. Taken together, all five volumes, now available on all streaming services, present non-LP singles, alternate versions and bonus tracks from previous box sets.
Hailed by The New York Times for an "extraordinary voice [that] elevated popular song into an art," Sinatra realized a long-time dream by forming his own record label, Reprise, in 1960. At the time Sinatra's business model was highly innovative in the recording industry; the very first of its kind, he pioneered the concept of having artists create and control their recordings.
"Untrammeled, unfettered, unconfined" is how the early advertisements described Sinatra on Reprise.
Throughout the years, artists including Dean Martin, Sammy Davis, Jr., Bing Crosby, Nancy Sinatra, Jimi Hendrix, The Kinks, Duke Ellington, Count Basie, Frank Zappa, Joni Mitchell, Neil Young, Eric Clapton, Tom Petty, Green Day
and Michael Bublé, among others, have recorded albums for Reprise.
Siriusly Sinatra (SiriusXM Ch. 71) will air an exclusive 'Sinatra: Reprise Rarities' special in September
with additional 60th anniversary highlights through 2021.
FRANK SINATRA - REPRISE RARITIES Volume 5 [DIGITAL]:
1.The Boys' Night Out - March 6, 1962
2.Me and My Shadow w/ Sammy Davis Jr. - October 22, 1962
3.We Open in Venice w/ Dean Martin
and Sammy Davis Jr. - July 10, 1963
4.Old Devil Moon - July 18, 1963
5.Guys and Dolls w/ Dean Martin
- July 18, 1963
6.So in Love (Reprise) w/ Keely Smith - July 24, 1963
7.Twin Soliloquies w/ Keely Smith - July 24, 1963
8.Some Enchanted Evening - July 25, 1963
9.Some Enchanted Evening (Reprise) w/ Rosemary Clooney - July 25, 1963
10.Fugue for Tinhorns w/ Bing Crosby
and Dean Martin
- July 29, 1963
11.The Oldest Established (Permanent Floating Crap Game in New York) w/ Bing Crosby
& Dean Martin
- July 29, 1963
12.Feelin' Kinda Sunday w/ Nancy Sinatra
- November 2, 1970
13.Life's A Trippy Thing w/ Nancy Sinatra
- November 2, 1970
14.To Love a Child w/ Nikka Costa - December 5, 1981
FRANK SINATRA — REPRISE RARITIES Volume 1 [DIGITAL]:
In the Blue of Evening - March 21, 1961
As You Desire Me - November 20, 1961
Don't Take Your Love From Me - November 21, 1961
Name It and It's Yours - November 22, 1961
Come Waltz with Me - January 17, 1962
Everybody's Twistin' - February 27, 1962
I Left My Heart
in San Francisco - August 27, 1962
You Brought a New Kind of Love to Me - February 21, 1963
Come Fly with Me - October 11, 1965
I'll Never Smile Again - October 11, 1965
Younger Than Springtime - September
20, 1967
Everything
Happens To Me - September
24, 1974
Just As Though You Were Here - September
24, 1974
FRANK SINATRA — REPRISE RARITIES Volume 2 [DIGITAL]:
Tina- December 21, 1960
Since Marie Has Left Paree - July 17, 1964
Blue Lace- November 11, 1968
Star! - November 11, 1968
Lady Day- August 25, 1969
I Love My Wife- November 12, 1976
Nancy- March 9, 1977
Emily - March 9, 1977
Linda
- March 14, 1977
Sweet Lorraine
- March 14, 1977
Barbara
- March 14, 1977
It's Sunday- February 28, 1983
The Girls I've Never Kissed- October 30, 1986
FRANK SINATRA — REPRISE RARITIES Volume 3 [DIGITAL]:
The Last Dance - December 21, 1960
The Second Time Around - December 21, 1960
Moment to Moment - October 21, 1965
In the Shadow of the Moon - March 25, 1969
The Game
Is Over - November 2, 1970
The Hurt Doesn't Go Away - June 5, 1973
Walk Away - June 22, 1973
Empty Tables - May 7, 1974
Empty Tables - piano only - February 5, 1976
Send In The Clowns - piano only/spoken intro - February 5, 1976
Like A Sad Song - September
27, 1976
Dry Your Eyes - September
27, 1976
Everybody Ought To Be In Love - February 16, 1977
Night and Day - February 16, 1977
All or Nothing At All - February 16, 1977
FRANK SINATRA — REPRISE RARITIES Volume 4 [DIGITAL]:
Bang Bang
(My Baby Shot Me Down) - June 4, 1973
Anytime (I'll Be There) - March 5, 1975
The Only Couple on the Floor - March 5, 1975
I Believe I'm Gonna Love You - March 5, 1975
The Saddest Thing of All - August 18, 1975
I Sing the Songs (I Write the Songs) - February 5, 1976
The Best I Ever Had - June 21, 1976
Stargazer - June 21, 1976
Everything
Happens to Me - April 8, 1981
Say Hello - July 21, 1981
Love Makes Us Whatever
We Want to Be - August 17, 1982
Searching - August 17, 1982
Here's To The Band - January 25, 1983
All The Way Home - January 25, 1983
Only One to a Customer - October 30, 1986
Throughout his seven-decade career, Frank Sinatra
performed on more than 1,400 recordings and was awarded 31 gold, nine platinum, three double platinum, and one triple platinum album by the Recording Industry
Association of America. The three-time Oscar® winner also appeared in more than 60 films and produced eight motion pictures.
Sinatra was awarded Lifetime Achievement Awards from The Recording Academy, The Screen Actors Guild and the National
Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), as well as the Kennedy Center Honors, the Presidential Medal of Freedom and the Congressional Gold Medal.
Frank Sinatra
demonstrated a remarkable ability to appeal to every generation and continues to do so; his artistry still influences many of today's music superstars. He remains a legend and an inspiration around the world for his contributions to culture and the arts. For more information about Frank Sinatra, visit sinatra.com.