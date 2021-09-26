Amon Tobin's "How Do You Live" Out Today!





In the 25 years since



Tobin has released pioneering bass music as Two Fingers, psyche-folk as Figueroa, rock electronica as Only Child Tyrant. His most recent outing as Stone Giants showed another side as he explored love songs through his own unique lens.



When considering the influence of his Nomark label mates on this new album, Amon comments, "Everything feeds in. After spending time in the micro of personal experiences with Stone Giants and Figueroa this record explores bigger scenery from a distance, for the most part."



In a quarter century of music making Tobin is one of those artists who has never sat still; restless to always try one more thing, one more avenue, a different fork in the road.



Tobin's records are musical anomalies. They've been this way since the beginning, and in 2021 his musical curiosity remains as sharp as ever.



HOW DO YOU LIVE TRACKLISTING:

1. How Do You Live

2. Rise To Ashes

3. Sweet Inertia (feat. Figueroa)

4. Phaedra

5. In a Valley Stood the Sun

6. This Living Hand

7. Button Down Fashion Bow

8. Now Future

9.

10. All Things Burn

How Do You Live is available here



Amon Tobin's life and work in sound design, spanning over 25 years, has produced some of the most important, era-defining records of his time. His work has continuously been setting the pace of sonic exploration and musical adventurism that has helped to shape much of what has come since.

Beginning in 1996 with Adventures in Foam the distinctive otherness of sound, which Tobin inhabited, was revealed. The musical and technological development of his production ideas through albums like Bricolage, Permuatation, Supermodified and Foley Room culminated in 2011's ISAM album.

ISAM utilised advanced synthesis processing and production techniques traditionally reserved for sound design in film, and paved the way for a radically new kind of audio-visual performance. The pioneering use of projection mapping in a live performance, saw the landmark ISAM shows being rightly hailed around the world, from the Sydney Opera House to the Olympia in Paris to the Roundhouse in London, and many international festivals including Sonar, MUTEK, Coachella and Moogfest.



Amon spent eight years quietly developing a series of works under different aliases, alongside new material under his own name. These are now gradually being unveiled on the Nomark label.



2019 saw the release of Fear In A Handful of Dust and Long Stories. The first new alias ONLY CHILD TYRANT saw its debut Time To Run in the same year. In 2020 the long-awaited TWO FINGERS album Fight! Fight! Fight! was released to widespread acclaim and the FIGUEROA alias was revealed with an album, The World As We Know It, which was quickly hailed as an "album of the year." In the summer of 2021 Tobin revealed another new alias; STONE GIANTS. The debut album, West Coast Love Stories, is a record which celebrates the relationship between voice and machine from an altogether different perspective and was described in reviews as being another extraordinary, gorgeous and thrilling release.

His long-established reputation for musical ingenuity is unconfined by genre, and he remains one of the most visionary electronic artists of his generation.



"I got to know Amon's music via his collaboration with Pina Bausch. Great energy, rhythm, feeling... 'We used some of his music for the film PINA, and even after months and months of listening to it every day in the editing room I did never grew tired of it. On the contrary, it kept growing on me. If that's not an acid test..." - Wim Wenders

"Amon Tobin was one of the reasons I signed to ninja back in the day. He's incepted from the drum n bass scene but became so much more. And was a link to me between sampling / synths / spookiness / straight party. He always looked out for me and showed support before the rest!" - Diplo

"How does that cat do it?! keep pushing his sounds further out... I love his shit" - Flying Lotus

