Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Charts / Awards 28/09/2021

2021 Tony Awards: Complete List Of Winners

2021 Tony Awards: Complete List Of Winners
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The 74th Tony Awards were held Sunday night, honoring the best achievements of the 2019-2020 Broadway season. The ceremony was originally scheduled for June 7, 2020, but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which shuttered Broadway for a year and a half.
The show employed a unique format, beginning with an award ceremony hosted by singer and actress Audra McDonald that was streamed on Paramount+. The ceremony was followed by the live concert event "The Tony Awards Present: Broadway's Back!," hosted by Leslie Odom Jr., and broadcast on CBS and streamed on Paramount+.
The final three awards, Best Play, Best Revival of a Play and Best Musical, were presented during the primetime special.

A complete list of winners is below:
Best Musical - "Moulin Rouge! The Musical"
Best Play - "The Inheritance"
Best Revival of a Play - "A Soldier's Play"
Best Direction of a Play - Stephen Daldry, "The Inheritance"
Best Direction of a Musical - Alex Timbers, "Moulin Rouge! The Musical"
Best Leading Actor in a Play - Andrew Burnap, "The Inheritance"
Best Leading Actress in a Play - Mary-Louise Parker, "The Sound Inside"
Best Leading Actor in a Musical - Aaron Tveit, "Moulin Rouge!"
Best Leading Actress in a Musical - Adrienne Warren, "Tina - The Tina Turner Musical"
Best Featured Actor in a Play - David Alan Grier, "A Soldier's Play"
Best Featured Actress in a Play - Lois Smith, "The Inheritance"
Best Featured Actor in a Musical - Danny Burstein, "Moulin Rouge! The Musical"
Best Featured Actress in a Musical - Lauren Patten, "Jagged Little Pill"
Best Book of a Musical - Diablo Cody, "Jagged Little Pill"
Best Original Score - Christopher Nightingale, "A Christmas Carol"
Best Scenic Design of a Play - Rob Howell, "A Christmas Carol"
Best Scenic Design of a Musical - Derek McLane, "Moulin Rouge! The Musical"
Best Costume Design of a Play - Rob Howell, "A Christmas Carol"
Best Costume Design of a Musical - Catherine Zuber, "Moulin Rouge! The Musical"
Best Lighting Design of a Play - Hugh Vanstone, "A Christmas Carol"
Best Lighting Design of a Musical - Justin Townsend, "Moulin Rouge! The Musical"
Best Sound Design of a Play - Simon Baker, "A Christmas Carol"
Best Sound Design of a Musical - Peter Hylenski, "Moulin Rouge! The Musical"
Best Choreography - Sonya Tayeh, "Moulin Rouge! The Musical"
Best Orchestrations - Justin Levine, Matt Stine, Katie Kresek and Charlie Rosen, "Moulin Rouge! The Musical"






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2021
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0140181 secs // 4 () queries in 0.002338171005249 secs