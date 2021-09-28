2021 Tony Awards: Complete List Of Winners



The show employed a unique format, beginning with an award ceremony hosted by singer and actress Audra McDonald that was streamed on Paramount+. The ceremony was followed by the live concert event "The Tony Awards Present: Broadway's Back!," hosted by

The final three awards, Best Play, Best Revival of a Play and Best Musical, were presented during the primetime special.



A complete list of winners is below:

Best Musical - "Moulin Rouge! The Musical"

Best Play - "The Inheritance"

Best Revival of a Play - "A Soldier's Play"

Best Direction of a Play - Stephen Daldry, "The Inheritance"

Best Direction of a Musical - Alex Timbers, "Moulin Rouge! The Musical"

Best Leading Actor in a Play - Andrew Burnap, "The Inheritance"

Best Leading Actress in a Play - Mary-Louise Parker, "The Sound Inside"

Best Leading Actor in a Musical -

Best Leading Actress in a Musical - Adrienne Warren, "Tina - The

Best Featured Actor in a Play -

Best Featured Actress in a Play - Lois Smith, "The Inheritance"

Best Featured Actor in a Musical -

Best Featured Actress in a Musical -

Best Book of a Musical -

Best Original Score -

Best Scenic Design of a Play - Rob Howell, "A Christmas Carol"

Best Scenic Design of a Musical - Derek McLane, "Moulin Rouge! The Musical"

Best Costume Design of a Play - Rob Howell, "A Christmas Carol"

Best Costume Design of a Musical - Catherine Zuber, "Moulin Rouge! The Musical"

Best Lighting Design of a Play - Hugh Vanstone, "A Christmas Carol"

Best Lighting Design of a Musical - Justin Townsend, "Moulin Rouge! The Musical"

Best Sound Design of a Play -

Best Sound Design of a Musical -

Best Choreography - Sonya Tayeh, "Moulin Rouge! The Musical"

