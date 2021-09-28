2021 Tony Awards: Complete List Of Winners

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
The 74th Tony Awards were held Sunday night, honoring the best achievements of the 2019-2020 Broadway season. The ceremony was originally scheduled for June 7, 2020, but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which shuttered Broadway for a year and a half.
The show employed a unique format, beginning with an award ceremony hosted by singer and actress Audra McDonald that was streamed on Paramount+. The ceremony was followed by the live concert event "The Tony Awards Present: Broadway's Back!," hosted by Leslie
Odom Jr., and broadcast on CBS and streamed on Paramount+.
The final three awards, Best Play, Best Revival of a Play and Best Musical, were presented during the primetime special.
A complete list of winners is below:
Best Musical - "Moulin Rouge! The Musical"
Best Play - "The Inheritance"
Best Revival of a Play - "A Soldier's Play"
Best Direction of a Play - Stephen Daldry, "The Inheritance"
Best Direction of a Musical - Alex Timbers, "Moulin Rouge! The Musical"
Best Leading Actor in a Play - Andrew Burnap, "The Inheritance"
Best Leading Actress in a Play - Mary-Louise Parker, "The Sound Inside"
Best Leading Actor in a Musical - Aaron
Tveit, "Moulin Rouge!"
Best Leading Actress in a Musical - Adrienne Warren, "Tina - The Tina Turner
Musical"
Best Featured Actor in a Play - David
Alan Grier, "A Soldier's Play"
Best Featured Actress in a Play - Lois Smith, "The Inheritance"
Best Featured Actor in a Musical - Danny
Burstein, "Moulin Rouge! The Musical"
Best Featured Actress in a Musical - Lauren
Patten, "Jagged Little
Pill"
Best Book of a Musical - Diablo
Cody, "Jagged Little
Pill"
Best Original Score - Christopher
Nightingale, "A Christmas Carol"
Best Scenic Design of a Play - Rob Howell, "A Christmas Carol"
Best Scenic Design of a Musical - Derek McLane, "Moulin Rouge! The Musical"
Best Costume Design of a Play - Rob Howell, "A Christmas Carol"
Best Costume Design of a Musical - Catherine Zuber, "Moulin Rouge! The Musical"
Best Lighting Design of a Play - Hugh Vanstone, "A Christmas Carol"
Best Lighting Design of a Musical - Justin Townsend, "Moulin Rouge! The Musical"
Best Sound Design of a Play - Simon
Baker, "A Christmas Carol"
Best Sound Design of a Musical - Peter
Hylenski, "Moulin Rouge! The Musical"
Best Choreography - Sonya Tayeh, "Moulin Rouge! The Musical"
Best Orchestrations - Justin Levine, Matt Stine, Katie Kresek and Charlie Rosen, "Moulin Rouge! The Musical"