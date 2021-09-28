Carmen Ruby Floyd Releases Her Debut Album 'Broadway, Jazz Me!'





Along with her stage work, Ms. Floyd has been seen in various commercials and heard in a slew of voice-overs. Her television roles include appearances on New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Singer and actress Carmen Ruby Floyd has been performing on several Broadway stages from Lion King, Porgy and Bess, and recently Hello, Dolly! In addition, she has gained worldwide recognition in the jazz world, performing alongside Vanessa Williams. While performing a special tribute to Ella Fitzgerald on PBS with The American Pops Orchestra, opera singer and producer David Serero was blown away by Floyd's incredible talents and vocals and offered her debut studio album of Broadway Classics, arranged in a Jazz style. Among the revisited standards are Summertime (Porgy & Bess), Dat's Love aka Habanera (Carmen Jones), Bali Hai (South Pacific), People (Funny Girl), Hello, Dolly, My Funny Valentine (Babes in Arms), Stranger in Paradise (Kismet), I Could Have Danced All Night (My Fair Lady), I Enjoy Being a Girl (Flower Drum Song), and more!All these songs were arranged in a jazz arrangement and produced by David Serero, who commented: "Carmen has a unique way to approach each tune. Her vocals are honey for the ears, and her variations and vocal colors are exceptional and unique. She is genuinely one of the most outstanding performers to work with. Carmen brings so much freshness and a 'champagne effect' on these important classics of the beautiful American culture. Our collaboration is a new approach for all broadway connoisseurs who will discover and re-discovers these gems of music."The album was recorded during Spring and Summer 2021 in New York. "I'm very honored to present my debut album to the world. I grew up mesmerized by these songs from original cast recordings to the jazz standards recorded by artists I love, and now I can share my very own jazz versions with the world," commented Carmen Ruby Floyd.The album "Broadway, Jazz Me!" is available on all platforms.Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/album/7dxmEHAfh41hdKWJGVmu0rApple Music: https://music.apple.com/us/album/broadway-jazz-me/1579607541YouTube: https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHldccqh_FPi-RQmfqQHNKnizvT9-2gWhCarmen's love for singing began with her mom Alice, and her siblings, The Gayles Family Singers, who traveled the country performing their original gospel music. Ms. Floyd was cast for Disney's The Lion King, booking the role of Shenzi in the original Toronto cast. Next, she came to New York City playing the part of Tiny Lee in the show Langton Hughes's Little Ham (AMAS Musical Theater). For her role in Little Ham, Ms. Floyd received a nomination for Best Actress in a Musical for the AUDELCO Awards. She followed that nomination with an AUDELCO win for Best Cast in a Musical for the show, Crowns at Second Stage, originating the role of Yolanda. Ms. Floyd then joined the Original Broadway Company of the Tony Award-winning musical, Avenue Q, and received the coveted Broadway Gypsy Robe for that cast, which is awarded to the Ensemble member with the most Broadway shows under their belt.In her fourth Broadway show, After Midnight, Ms. Floyd delighted audiences every night with her wordless but thrilling rendition of "Creole Love Call." She originated the role at Encores! City Center under the show title Cotton Club Parade. The New York Times said, "Ellington's lyric-free but gorgeous "Creole Love Call" is delivered by Carmen Ruby Floyd with a hypnotic simplicity, her voice taking flight in tandem with the swooning melody, which seems to glimmer visibly in the air before you." - Charles Isherwood.Ms. Floyd returned to Encores! for its 75th Season in the zany anti-war musical Promenade by Maria Flores and Al Carmine. She was last seen on Broadway in Hello Dolly! Ms. Floyd had the honor of understudying the role of Dolly Levi played by the legends Bernadette Peters, Donna Murphy, and Bette Midler. She was the first African American Dolly on Broadway since the iconic Pearl Bailey. Proudly she has performed several times, for former President Obama and Mrs. Obama and former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. A few other favorites are Whoopi Goldberg, Natalie Cole, Bryan Cranston, Diana Ross, Tom Hanks, Oprah, Jimmy Fallon, Janet Jackson, Barbra Streisand, Renee Fleming, Jim Carrey, and the Aretha Franklin. In addition, she's had the pleasure to work with numerous celebrities such as Tina Fey, Gladys Knight, Toni Braxton, Babyface, Fantasia, Hugh Jackman, and mentor Vanessa Williams, whom she now tours worldwide.Along with her stage work, Ms. Floyd has been seen in various commercials and heard in a slew of voice-overs. Her television roles include appearances on Orange Is the New Black, Person of Interest, The Super Bowl XLVII, The Tony Awards, One Life to Live, Law & Order: SVU, and The Traveler. As an exciting addition to an already fascinating career, Ms. Floyd's debut album Broadway, Jazz Me!, arranged and produced by David Serero, is released in September 2021.



