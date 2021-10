The video will make its broadcast premiere on MTV, MTV Live, MTVU, across MTV's worldwide network of channels in nearly 180+ regions and the ViacomCBS Times



MTV also aired global premieres of the music videos for "I Get A Kick Out Of You" on August 6th and the title track "Love For Sale" on New York, NY (Top40 Charts) MTV will exclusively air the global premiere of Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga's new video " I've Got You Under My Skin " on Friday, October 1st at 12PM ET.The video will make its broadcast premiere on MTV, MTV Live, MTVU, across MTV's worldwide network of channels in nearly 180+ regions and the ViacomCBS Times Square Billboard. I've Got You Under My Skin " is from the duo's new collaborative album, LOVE FOR SALE, which will also be released on the same day, October 1st, via Columbia Records/Interscope Records.MTV also aired global premieres of the music videos for "I Get A Kick Out Of You" on August 6th and the title track "Love For Sale" on September 17th.