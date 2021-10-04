Chad Lawson Announces New Christmas EP "Christmas In My Dreams" Set For Release October 8, 2021





A former jazz musician who spent two years touring stadiums as part of New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Composer and pianist Chad Lawson announces his new holiday EP, Christmas in My Dreams, set for release on October 8. Showcasing Lawson's signature emotive sound, the four-track collection includes a unique collaboration between Lawson and the vocals of adored singer Dinah Washington, with Chad accompanying the vocal track of Dinah's enchanting version of "Silent Night."In addition to the standout arrangement of "Silent Night," the EP also features three new renditions of well-loved holiday tunes such as "Have Yourself a Merry Christmas" and "I'll Be Home for Christmas." The end result is an instant classic that is sure to become a part of many Christmases to come.Since the release of Lawson's 2020 major label debut, You Finally Knew, his role as one of the leading American post-classical artists has grown exponentially. He has surpassed over 140 million global streams, the track "Stay" has become a fixture on the Top 25 Billboard Classical chart for 74 consecutive weeks, and "Stay" was the number one classical track in 2020 for all of Universal Music Group. Additionally, his name and music in the relaxation/meditation space has become well-known to those who seek ways to reduce stress and improve emotional health - as his recent nomination for an iHeart Radio Podcast award for his popular "Calm It Down" podcast easily shows his connection to that audience.Christmas In My Dreams Tracklist:Silent Night (feat. Dinah Washington vocals)Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas (Arr. for String Quartet by Geoff Lawson)The Christmas Waltz (Solo Piano)I'll Be Home for Christmas (Solo Piano)A former jazz musician who spent two years touring stadiums as part of Julio Iglesias' live band, Chad Lawson began his solo career in 2009 when the stress took a toll on his own health. He wrote his debut solo piano album, Set On A Hill, while suffering from ulcerative colitis, a chronic condition that had left him bedridden. In 2011, his album The Piano attracted mainstream media attention in the US. Two years later, Chad repeated the feat with The Bach Variations. Today, Lawson's expressive sound has become a staple of some of the world's most popular playlists, introducing new generations to classical music with contemporary techniques and modern-day interpretations.



