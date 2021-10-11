Reba McEntire's Three-Part Boxset Revived Remixed Revisited Out Now



Multi-media entertainment mogul New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Reba McEntire's celebratory three-part box set REVIVED REMIXED REVISITED is available to purchase and stream today, here. To mark the special release Reba shared the instantly-iconic new music video for one of the tracks from the collection, "Does He Love You," from REVISITED, with Dolly Parton, premiering exclusively with Facebook today. The two powerhouses offer a twist on the differing perspectives tackled in the new version of the track and embody those characters in the stunning music video shot in Nashville, TN and directed by Dano Cerny."Getting to go back to these songs has been such a special experience," shared Reba. "Each collection shows a different side of my personality, and I can't wait to hear what the fans think of the new takes on some of the songs. Of course, getting to work with Dolly was just a dream come true and bringing this new version of 'Does He Love You' to life with the music video was an experience I will never forget."REVIVED REMIXED REVISITED is a reimagined collection of some of Reba's most iconic songs. REVIVED includes some of Reba's biggest hits as they've evolved over the years in her live show and features all new arrangements of fan favorites. REMIXED puts a whole new spin on some of her most beloved tracks and on REVISITED, Reba works with Grammy Award-winning producer Dave Cobb to strip things back. Reba gave fans a taste of what to expect from the collection last night when she performed "Take It Back/ Why Haven't I Heard From You (revived)" on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" on NBC (10/7).Multi-media entertainment mogul Reba McEntire has become a household name through a successful career that spans across music, television, film, theater and retail. The Country Music Hall of Fame and Hollywood Bowl member has won 16 ACM Awards, 15 American Music Awards, 9 People's Choice Awards, 6 CMA Awards, 3 GRAMMY Awards, a GMA Dove Award and was a 2018 Kennedy Center Honors recipient, in addition to multiple philanthropic and leadership honors. Reba has celebrated unprecedented success including 35 career No.1 singles and selling over 56 million albums worldwide. Reba recently earned her 60th Top 10 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart, extending her record for the most Top 10 hits among female artists. Reba's Top 10 success spans across five straight decades and lands her alongside only George Jones, Willie Nelson and Dolly Parton in the achievement. The Oklahoma native and Golden Globe nominated actress has 11 movie credits to her name, a lead role on Broadway in Irving Berlin's Annie Get Your Gun and starred in the six-season television sitcom Reba. Her brand partnerships include Dillard's, REBA by Justin and she was named the first female and musician to portray KFC's iconic founder Colonel Harland Sanders in their celebrity colonel campaign. Last year, Reba launched her very first Spotify original podcast, Living & Learning with Reba McEntire, featuring guests including Dolly Parton, Leslie Jordan, Kristin Chenoweth, Jane Fonda and more. Reba is also set to hit the road this winter for "REBA, BROOKS & DUNN: Together in Vegas," the longest-running country residency in Las Vegas taking place Dec. 1-15, 2021 at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. For more information, visit www.Reba.com or follow @Reba on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.



