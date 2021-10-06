Doja Cat Songwriter Takes Centre Stage With New Single "Hung Up"!





Shifting from the more playful nature of her previous single Fly, iLana infuses an RnB spirit with a more heartfelt message on her latest track. A rich bass, inventive percussion, and Armida's strongest vocals to date tell the story of the artist hung up on a previous lover. Whether drinking and smoking on stage, singing about her love of THC, or falling in love with an alien, the name iLana Armida has become synonymous with fun, making her most recent emotionally vulnerable work all the more impressive.



iLana is an advocate for mental health and regularly takes breaks from the industry when things get too much. She has often come up against sexism in the industry and has dealt with the condescending attitudes that accompany a young girl making a name for herself. She has a music business degree and prides herself on her savvy nature - not one to be taken advantage of. Something she also feels passionately about is her advocacy for legal THC usage, she has several family members who use it to treat chronic pain. She's also in touch with the complexity surrounding the issue as she can enjoy the drug on stage with her fans but there are still mass incarcerations for BAME minorities in the prison system. She wants to bring awareness to this issue whilst promoting healthy consumption of THC.



ILana has racked up over 7.6m Spotify streams on song writes, while sonically riffing on her trademark optimistic and joyful vibe. Herself of mixed heritage, she remains 'ethnically ambiguous' and draws on global influences resulting in music that transcends restrictions to any one location, promoting a spirit of inclusivity in all that she does. iLana Armida creates art that invites all to be welcome, feel accepted, and have a little fun. She has written music for several popular artists, including Doja Cat, Etana, and



Artist: iLana Armida

Title: Hung Up

Release: 06/10/2021



Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ILanaArmidaMusic/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ilanaarmida/

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/ilanaarmida

Website: https://www.ilanaarmida.com/

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/6PDaXT74VFMuRIofqSq4R5?si=W8jkSwWfTM2mfjsgUY7r0Q New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Chances are you have heard celebrity songwriter (Doja Cat, Etana, Common) iLana Armida's music before but now impossibly fun and socially conscious pop star steps into the limelight with her single Hung Up!Shifting from the more playful nature of her previous single Fly, iLana infuses an RnB spirit with a more heartfelt message on her latest track. A rich bass, inventive percussion, and Armida's strongest vocals to date tell the story of the artist hung up on a previous lover. Whether drinking and smoking on stage, singing about her love of THC, or falling in love with an alien, the name iLana Armida has become synonymous with fun, making her most recent emotionally vulnerable work all the more impressive.iLana is an advocate for mental health and regularly takes breaks from the industry when things get too much. She has often come up against sexism in the industry and has dealt with the condescending attitudes that accompany a young girl making a name for herself. She has a music business degree and prides herself on her savvy nature - not one to be taken advantage of. Something she also feels passionately about is her advocacy for legal THC usage, she has several family members who use it to treat chronic pain. She's also in touch with the complexity surrounding the issue as she can enjoy the drug on stage with her fans but there are still mass incarcerations for BAME minorities in the prison system. She wants to bring awareness to this issue whilst promoting healthy consumption of THC.ILana has racked up over 7.6m Spotify streams on song writes, while sonically riffing on her trademark optimistic and joyful vibe. Herself of mixed heritage, she remains 'ethnically ambiguous' and draws on global influences resulting in music that transcends restrictions to any one location, promoting a spirit of inclusivity in all that she does. iLana Armida creates art that invites all to be welcome, feel accepted, and have a little fun. She has written music for several popular artists, including Doja Cat, Etana, and Common Kings, and performing alongside Lil' Dicky and John K, iLana Armida definitely has the experience and know-how to create the next big pop track.Artist: iLana ArmidaTitle: Hung UpRelease: 06/10/2021Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ILanaArmidaMusic/Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ilanaarmida/Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/ilanaarmidaWebsite: https://www.ilanaarmida.com/Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/6PDaXT74VFMuRIofqSq4R5?si=W8jkSwWfTM2mfjsgUY7r0Q



