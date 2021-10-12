Ravenfangs - Rage!





22nd Sept - The Unicorn. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Hailing from London, 4-piece Alt-Rock outfit Ravenfangs are not simply a band, but a communion of ideas and intents. Frustrated with the reality of our world, lost between a dire pandemic scenario and a hostile political climate, Marco, Joe, Will and Simon didn't waste any time complaining, instead engaging their musical talent as an artistic output, particularly noticeable in their raw, high-powered live shows. Inspired by the rebellious sound of the 90s - think Nirvana, Libertines, Placebo - and evergreen rock pillars - Led Zeppelin, Frank Zappa, The Clash - Ravenfangs create three-dimensional music, balanced between poignant guitar tones and unapologetic power drums, topped by close-knit, dense vocals, eager to convey their inquisitive message. Playing the long-term game, the band champions a ''Provehito In Altum'' work ethic, all members sharing the same ambition and goals, both personally and musically.RAGE! Is about feeling comfortable with yourself and accepting yourself without the need of fake something you are not, and embracing your believes.Live dates:26 th May - New Cross Inn11 th June - The Armerham Arms11 th July - The Black Heart ( Camden Rock)27th August - The Grace22nd Sept - The Unicorn.



