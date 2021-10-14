Civic Announce Debut Studio Album 'Future Forecast'





With momentum in the tank, they took to various locations across New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Melbourne based garage-rock five piece CIVIC have announced the release of their debut studio album Future Forecast - arriving on freshly pressed white (North America) and maroon (Europe) colored vinyl on December 3rd via ATO Records.The album comes as a follow up to their highly sought after 'New Vietnam' EP and is the band's first full length LP. Future Forecast was originally released March 26th in Australia via Flightless Records. Pre-orders are available now via the ATO Records and PIAS online stores, shipping November 29th.Driving and tenacious, but never losing sight of a good hook and how to use it - CIVIC don't tip-toe around the edges, but obliterate them with primal intensity. Finding a home somewhere between 80's glam rock and Australia's 70's greats, they break the pieces of influence before crafting them into their own beast on 'Future Forecast'.An origin story since time immemorial, the five-piece came together in 2018 through the traps of the Melbourne music scene. Bonding over a shared love of tightly coiled riffs and a collective musical ethos, they channeled this into their first EP 'New Vietnam'. In a head rush recording session, the 7 tracks were slammed out in a single day, with the underground hit going on to sell out almost immediately.With momentum in the tank, they took to various locations across Victoria to get the beds of Future Forecast down. From Richmond's historic Bakehouse Studios in all its grandeur, to a DIY run storage shed on High St, there's consideration for the new and old on this album. Paying homage to the classics, but pivoting on them with avant-charged edge.



