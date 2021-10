Award-Winning Jazz Artist Fiona Ross Releases Exceptional New Album

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Celebrated artist Fiona Ross returns with her eagerly anticipated new album, Red Flags and High Heels, bringing us a generous 14 new tracks of smooth, sophisticated contemporary jazz. From high octane swing numbers to highly atmospheric ballads, Ross shows why she is one of the most respected singers in the jazz world.



Ross takes composition, production and arrangement credits across the entire album, showcasing her skills in-front of and away from the microphone. This latest treasure from the multi-award-winning artist is sure to delight long-time fans and win plenty of new ones.

fionaross.co.uk

twitter.com/fifross

www.instagram.com/fifi_ross

www.facebook.com/fionarossmusic

www.youtube.com/watch?v=yCYoxsLyjs8