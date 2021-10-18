Andrea Bocelli Signs Exclusive Global Partnership With Universal Music Group





A global music icon and long-standing ambassador for Italian culture around the world,



Bocelli's new recording agreement significantly expands his historic relationship with Decca and UMG, which has distributed his albums for over a quarter of a century. Working closely with



In making the announcement,



Sir Lucian Grainge, Chairman and CEO of Universal New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Record-breaking tenor Andrea Bocelli, one of the world's most celebrated singers, has today announced an exclusive and expanded global recording agreement with Universal Music Group (UMG), the world leader in music-based entertainment. The strategic worldwide partnership sees Bocelli signing directly to UMG for the first time, after more than 25 years of collaboration and marks the beginning of an expansive long-term multi-album deal, that will further solidify his position as today's most successful and influential classical singer.A global music icon and long-standing ambassador for Italian culture around the world, Andrea Bocelli has sold over 90 million albums to date and generated more than five billion streams. This new multi-dimensional agreement will include a series of recorded music and audiovisual projects, alongside branding services, synchronisation and music-related merchandising, and marks the beginning of a new era of collaboration with UMG and its frontline labels worldwide, and in particular, extending his long and enduring partnership with the team at Decca Records Group.Bocelli's new recording agreement significantly expands his historic relationship with Decca and UMG, which has distributed his albums for over a quarter of a century. Working closely with Andrea Bocelli and his management team at Almud and Maverick, UMG will leverage its unique combination of global reach, creative and commercial expertise, and renowned marketing and promotional support to ensure that both Bocelli's future releases and his transcendent catalog continues to reach and introduce his music to new generations of fans around the world, creating new opportunities to further solidify his legacy as the world's most beloved tenor.In making the announcement, Andrea Bocelli said: "It is an exciting novelty, but also the confirmation of our solid and well-established collaborative relationship over the years. Fully joining the artist stable of the largest record company in the world is the culmination of a dream, but it is also a bit like returning home, because in UMG I have always found that family dimension that is ideal, even in the artistic field, to give the best of oneself ... This agreement represents a great honor for me, for Veronica, and perhaps even a little for all of Italy, which through my songs I will continue to celebrate with the world. With gratitude, I celebrate this new adventure, full of ideas, new projects and of course music."Sir Lucian Grainge, Chairman and CEO of Universal Music Group said: "For over two decades, I have had the privilege to work closely with Andrea. To expand and extend our long-term partnership with Andrea - an artist in the truest sense who is nothing less than a cultural icon - is a thrilling moment for me and for our teams around the world. We look forward to putting the global organization to work on Andrea's behalf, ensuring his new-music and brilliant catalog are enjoyed by his millions of fans and discovered by millions more."



